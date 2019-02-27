Moffat County basketball, hockey prepped for playoffs: Bulldog Sports — Week of Feb. 27, 2019

Wednesday

Thursday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade youth volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. University at 3A CHSAA Round of 32 in Eaton

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at 3A CHSAA Sweet 16 in Eaton

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs at Colorado Recreational Hockey League playoffs in Denver

8 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Montrose Tournament

Sunday

TBD Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U Moffat County Bulldogs at Colorado Recreational Hockey League playoffs in Denver

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School springs sports meeting at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane