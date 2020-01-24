Moffat County basketball contends with Cardinals as Bulldogs split games
Getting back on the road for the first time in the new year with players not at peak health was a trying experience for Moffat County High School girls basketball, but not so much that it ruined their Friday night.
MoCo girls moved to 3-0 among 3A Western Slope League teams with a 44-34 win in Parachute against Grand Valley.
Though the Cardinals would narrow the gap midway through the game, a 9-0 start for the Lady Bulldogs made a big difference as they moved their way to a 19-15 lead at halftime.
While MCHS girls were draining shots inside and out, a cold spell hit them in the third quarter as the Cards overtook them for a short-lived advantage at 27-24.
Still, free throws late in the game pushed the Lady Dogs further and further ahead as they claimed the W and moved to 9-3 overall.
It was a different story for the subsequent guys game, however.
Bulldog boys were already coping with a rough week of practice stemming from athletes hit hard by illness. As a result, they struggled against a Grand Valley group that was more than ready for their conference opener.
After last weekend’s home wins over Gunnison and Olathe, the Dogs went to 2-1 in league play as the 6-4 Cardinals took the night 65-40, putting MoCo at 4-7 overall.
MCHS teams next travel to Cedaredge, facing the Bruins Saturday afternoon.