Moffat County basketball contends with Cardinals as Bulldogs split games

Moffat County High School basketball players celebrate their win against Gunnison.

Andy Bockelman

Getting back on the road for the first time in the new year with players not at peak health was a trying experience for Moffat County High School girls basketball, but not so much that it ruined their Friday night.

MoCo girls moved to 3-0 among 3A Western Slope League teams with a 44-34 win in Parachute against Grand Valley.

Though the Cardinals would narrow the gap midway through the game, a 9-0 start for the Lady Bulldogs made a big difference as they moved their way to a 19-15 lead at halftime.

While MCHS girls were draining shots inside and out, a cold spell hit them in the third quarter as the Cards overtook them for a short-lived advantage at 27-24.

Still, free throws late in the game pushed the Lady Dogs further and further ahead as they claimed the W and moved to 9-3 overall.

It was a different story for the subsequent guys game, however.

Bulldog boys were already coping with a rough week of practice stemming from athletes hit hard by illness. As a result, they struggled against a Grand Valley group that was more than ready for their conference opener.

After last weekend’s home wins over Gunnison and Olathe, the Dogs went to 2-1 in league play as the 6-4 Cardinals took the night 65-40, putting MoCo at 4-7 overall.

MCHS teams next travel to Cedaredge, facing the Bruins Saturday afternoon.