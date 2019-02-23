Moffat County basketball bounces back to place 3rd at districts; Bulldogs awaiting regional brackets

A win during Day 2 of the 3A Western Slope League district tournament got Moffat County High School girls basketball back on track as they look to progress through the postseason.

Following a 30-27 loss in the semifinals Friday against Cedaredge, the Lady Bulldogs responded in a big way Saturday with a 47-27 victory against Grand Valley in Grand Junction.

After taking a 48-43 defeat to Delta the night before, the Cardinals looked to set the tone against MoCo girls, and Grand Valley led 11-8 after the first quarter.

After that, the Bulldog defense into gear, limiting the Cards to only two points in the second period. Moffat added 13 to make it a 21-13 half.

The Lady Dogs hit their scoring stride in a 16-5 third quarter and continued to keep Grand Valley slowed down in a 10-9 fourth.

MCHS placed third within the district round, their first time not ending the 3A WSL tourney as champions. After gaining the conference title, Delta doubled down on its dominant season Saturday with a 40-25 win against the Bruins.

Recommended Stories For You

At 21-1 and third in RPI rankings, the Panthers are guaranteed hosting duties for the regional rounds of the continuing 3A playoffs.

Moffat County, Cedaredge and Grand Valley each remain in the top 16 of RPI — the Bulldogs and Bruins are each 17-5 and the Cardinals 16-6 — which will help determine how teams are placed in the postseason, though the process will take longer than usual.

Colorado High School Activities Association announced it will not perform seeding for 3A regionals until Feb. 26 due to scheduling and travel difficulties for the Intermountain League, which will complete its district finals Monday.