Moffat County basketball battles Bruins in narrow games with Cedaredge

Moffat County High School's Ryan Peck hits a jump shot from the post against Cedaredge.

Wayne Crick/Delta County Independent

With split results Friday night, Moffat County High School hoops athletes were no doubt hoping for a sweep Saturday afternoon to perk up their spirits, though it turned out to be a reversal of fortune in the final score for one Bulldog squad.

MCHS boys basketball squeaked by against the Cedaredge Bruins, earning a 48-47 win to move to 3-1 in 3A Western Slope League play.

Following a humbling defeat to Grand Valley the night before, Bulldog boys came onto the court ready to dominate in Day 2 of their road trip, ending the first period with a 19-8 lead complete with precise passing and shooting.

However, the energy was siphoned quickly from there, and the Bruins narrowed the gap drastically in the second half.

“We got that good lead and from there it just kind of went into cruise control,” head coach Steve Maneotis said.

A last-second Cedaredge three-pointer was deemed no good, bouncing off the top of the backboard, which Maneotis said was a break for the Dogs, whose unsteady week of practice and health issues played into a rough weekend.

“We’ve had kind of a skeleton crew, and we’ve been asking kids to step up,” he said. “We haven’t had a full practice with everybody in the gym all week. We just need to get healthy, regroup and be ready.”

MCHS girls were feeling the effects of being short-handed and less healthy than they’d like, taking their first conference loss to the Bruins at 42-38.

After an early scoring run gave them the edge against Grand Valley, the Lady Dogs were on the other side of it against Cedaredge, who ended the first quarter with seven unanswered points and a 13-7 lead as an ailing MoCo roster struggled to catch up the rest of the game.

With both teams now 3-1 in the WSL, girls’ overall record stands at 9-4 and boys at 5-7.

Bulldog boys basketball will have their lone solo night of the schedule during with a Thursday night set of games against Summit, starting with C-Team at 4 p.m., JV at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7 p.m. at MCHS.