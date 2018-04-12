Moffat County baseball weathers wild game with Steamboat Springs

Springtime in the Yampa Valley doesn't instantly equate to blue skies and green grass, and the two Highway 40 rival baseball teams know it well.

Moffat County High School took on Steamboat Springs Thursday in an afternoon that was peppered with typical Northwest Colorado seasonal weather as wild winds kicked up and a dusting of snow hit the Bulldog diamond.

What was intended to be a varsity doubleheader turned into a one-and-done once the precipitation became too much to begin a second game, much to the chagrin of MCHS coach Brian Jennings, who was ready for his players to bounce back after a rough loss.

Sailors finished with a 19-7 win for the day, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening innings before an 11-run rally in the third. Moffat County responded with four runs of their own once they got back on offense, but Steamboat kept the energy going to end it after five innings.

The Bulldogs are 2-3-1 after two losses this week, the first being a 4-3 Tuesday road defeat to the Coal Ridge Titans.

MCHS will travel to Olathe Saturday and host Grand Valley April 17.