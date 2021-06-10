Moffat County baseball turns season finale into home run derby to claim conference title
The Moffat County High School Bomb Squad includes Hunter Smilanich, Krece Papierski, Ryan Peck and Carson Miller. The foursome each added a home run this season, with seniors Smilanich and Papierski and junior Peck combining for seven homers Thurday alone. | Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press
For the Craig Press
Seven total home runs. Two grand slams. 35 total runs.
Oh, and one league title.
Moffat County High School varsity baseball crushed it in every sense Thursday afternoon to earn two wins, 20-6 and 15-11, against Basalt and ensure their place as the top team in the 3A Western Slope League.
The Bulldogs needed the sweep to end the regular season with the WSL’s best overall record, 14-2, but also to tie it up with Gunnison at 10-2 each in conference play.
The deciding factor for the tiebreaker was runs allowed, which MCHS led in by far, letting only 60 total runs cross the plate this spring, 54 in league games.
The Craig Press will have a larger recap.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Craig City Council seeks more facts upon which to base marijuana sales tax decision
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly depict the action of Council, which were incorrectly stated in a previous version. The incorrect version was printed in Friday’s print edition. A correction will run…