Moffat County baseball turns season finale into home run derby to claim conference title

The Moffat County High School Bomb Squad includes Hunter Smilanich, Krece Papierski, Ryan Peck and Carson Miller. The foursome each added a home run this season, with seniors Smilanich and Papierski and junior Peck combining for seven homers Thurday alone.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Seven total home runs. Two grand slams. 35 total runs.

Oh, and one league title.

Moffat County High School varsity baseball crushed it in every sense Thursday afternoon to earn two wins, 20-6 and 15-11, against Basalt and ensure their place as the top team in the 3A Western Slope League.

The Bulldogs needed the sweep to end the regular season with the WSL’s best overall record, 14-2, but also to tie it up with Gunnison at 10-2 each in conference play.

The deciding factor for the tiebreaker was runs allowed, which MCHS led in by far, letting only 60 total runs cross the plate this spring, 54 in league games.

The Craig Press will have a larger recap.