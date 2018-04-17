Moffat County baseball takes win in Olathe: Craig Sports Briefs for April 18, 2018

Moffat County High School varsity baseball got back on track Saturday in Olathe with a 13-10 victory.

The Bulldogs took an early lead with four runs in the first inning and scored steadily throughout the game, holding a 9-1 lead until the Pirates rallied to tie it up with eight runs in the sixth inning. Still, the Dogs took control in the seventh, crossing home plate four more times and holding Olathe to one run to end it.

Krece Papierski had three hits and three RBIs for Moffat County, while Greg Hixson — who also had three RBIs — and Wyatt Johnson each had a double.

On the mound, Drake Doherty threw for five and one-third innings before being relieved by Papierski and Hunter Smilanich.

MCHS's Tuesday game against Grand Valley was postponed due to snow on the field and has not yet been rescheduled. The 3-3-1 Bulldogs are scheduled to meet Paonia Wednesday in Grand Junction and host Delta Friday.

Moffat County hoops honors athletes

Moffat County High School basketball teams recently distributed awards for its top players.

During the April 4 awards banquet, girls coach Kenley Nebeker presented his second annual HARASS Awards for players exemplifying persistence during the season.

Awards include Hustle (which went to Quinn Pinnt), Armor (Tiffany Hildebrandt), Rebounds (Brooke Gumber), Assists (Madie Weber), Steals (Pinnt) and Sixth Man (Jana Camilletti).

Camilletti also received Player of the Year and was a CHSAA All-State Second Team selection. She and Kinlie Brennise were also All-State honorees by MileHigh Prep Report.

Camilletti, Gumber and Brennise were All-Conference First Team for the 3A Western Slope League, with Honorable Mention for Pinnt and Jaci McDiffett.

Boys hoops hosted its awards night April 11.

Brent Cook was honored as team leader in total points (418), assists (53) and steals (41). Landen Najera was the top rebounder (158) and named Outstanding Defender. Cook was All-Conference First Team and Najera Honorable Mention.

Also taking awards for the night were Connor Murphy with the MC Mr. Hustle Award and Dario Alexander as Most Improved Player.