Moffat County baseball starts season after delays: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 20, 2019

Wednesday

None

Thursday

5 p.m. Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling registration at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

None

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Region 5 Tournament in Montrose

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Palisade

5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School track and field parents meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Steamboat Springs

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Steamboat Springs

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.