Moffat County baseball starts season after delays: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 20, 2019
March 20, 2019
Wednesday
None
Thursday
5 p.m. Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling registration at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Friday
None
Saturday
8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Region 5 Tournament in Montrose
Sunday
3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.
Monday
1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Palisade
5:30 p.m. Craig Middle School track and field parents meeting at CMS, 915 Yampa Ave.
6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.
Tuesday
3 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Steamboat Springs
5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball at Steamboat Springs
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second- grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.