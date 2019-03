Moffat County baseball, soccer, track back in gear after break: Bulldog Sports — Week of March 27, 2019

Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys basketball awards night at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Grand Valley High School in Parachute

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School cheer awards night at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Friday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Meeker Invitational

3 p.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Middle School State Championships in Denver

Saturday

8 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Rocky Mountain Nationals Middle School State Championships in Denver

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity track and field at Mickey Dunn Invitational in Grand Junction

11 a.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Vail Christian School

Sunday

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Steamboat Springs at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Steamboat Springs at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Black Canyon Golf Club in Montrose

2 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity track and field at Cardinal Open in Parachute

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball at Battle Mountain High School in Edwards