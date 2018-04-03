Moffat County baseball, soccer to host home openers: Craig Sports Briefs for April 4, 2018

After multiple road games to start their seasons, Moffat County High School baseball and girls soccer will host several home events this week.

Both teams will play their first home games as varsity soccer brings in Vail Mountain at 4 p.m. Thursday at MCHS. The team is also scheduled to host varsity and JV games at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday against Basalt.

MCHS soccer took one win and two losses in the past week. Bulldogs fell 7-0 in a March 27 game at Grand Junction, rebounded with a 3-1 win March 29 in Rangely, then lost 10-0 March 31 in Delta.

In the win, Nayeli Perez scored twice and Ebawnee Smercina once with one assist each for Sadea Reidhead and Trinitie Beckner. In goal, Bailey Lawton had 32 saves across the three games.

MCHS varsity baseball will host Rifle at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Craig Middle School field. JV follows at 6 p.m. The teams will also host Cedaredge at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 2-0-1 with their most recent win March 29 against Eagle Valley.

Recommended Stories For You

The team trailed the Devils 5-2 heading into the fifth inning when a grand slam by Colby Beckett helped rally them a 10-9 victory.

Register for Craig Sea Sharks

Craig Sea Sharks will host registration for its summer youth program in the coming weeks.

Organizers will be at the Moffat County High School pool from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 2, 4, 9 and 11 to sign up new and returning swimmers and begin early practices.

Swimmers should bring a swimsuit, towel and goggles. New athletes must pass a test to prove they can swim the full length of the pool.

For more information, call 970-620-3056 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Sea-Sharks-1417568685156086/

Snowmobile races available on Rabbit Ears

Mountain States Snowmobile Racing will host the second portion of its doubleheader event Saturday and Sunday on Rabbit Ears Pass in Northwest Colorado.

Races will include men's, women's and junior classes in snowmobiling as well as snow bike events, with races kicking off at 9 a.m. each day.

Prices range from $15 to $80 per race depending on class.

Directions to the start site and advance registration are available at mssrxc.com. Racers can also sign up the day of the event at 7 a.m.

For more information, call 970-326-7305.