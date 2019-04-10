Wednesday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale

Friday

3:30 p.m. Moffat County High School track and field at Phil Wertman Invitational in Grand Junction

4 p.m. Craig Middle School track and field at Moffat County Night Relays at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Bad Dogs Elite Wrestling at Hayden Peewee Wrestling Tournament

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Golden

11 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Olathe at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Noon Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Sunday

8 a.m. Moffat County High School and Craig Middle School rodeo at Golden

Monday

6 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation adult volleyball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Tuesday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls golf at Rifle Creek Golf Course in Rifle

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls soccer vs. Vail Christian at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity baseball vs. Grand Valley High School in Parachute

6 p.m. Moffat County High School junior varsity baseball vs. Grand Valley High School in Parachute