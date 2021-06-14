Moffat County baseball season ends with Round 2 loss

In the early afternoon, No. 9 Moffat County High School baseball players were celebrating a 10-5 playoff win, but little did they know they’d be on the other side of the exact same score a few hours later. The Bulldogs’ season ended Monday afternoon following a 10-5 second-round loss to Colorado Academy.

MCHS went 1-1 Monday to complete the Bulldogs’ postseason run and end the spring 15-3 overall with a win over Berthoud and a loss to Colorado Academy in the regional round of the 3A state playoffs.





MoCo was seeded ninth overall in the tournament despite a 3A Western Slope League title, as RPI standings denied them a bye round and hosting duties afforded the top eight schools.

Craig Press will have a more complete recap soon.