Moffat County baseball players catch All-State, All-Conference honors

From left, Moffat County High School's Krece Papierski, Hunter Smilanich and Drake Doherty took 3A Western Slope All-Conference First Team honors.

File Photos

Moffat County High School baseball players cleaned up in honors to wrap up the spring.

Bulldog catcher Krece Papierski was named a Colorado High School Activities Association 3A All-State Honorable Mention with the announcement Friday by CHSAA.

Moffat County High School’s Krece Papierski hustles back behind the plate after pursuing a pop-up by Steamboat Springs.

Andy Bockelman

Papierski was also one of three MoCo athletes to be named 3A Western Slope League All-Conference First Team, alongside teammates Hunter Smilanich and Drake Doherty, while Greg Spears took All-Conference Honorable Mention.

Sophomores Smilanich, Spears and Papierski were the Dogs’ top three hitters in terms of batting average this season, with respective statistics of .492, .423 and .406.

Moffat County High School’s Greg Spears knocks a foul ball against Aspen.

Andy Bockelman

Smilanich had 29 hits and 21 runs batted in; Papierski 26 hits, 12 RBIs; and Spears 22 hits, nine RBIs.

Moffat County High School’s Hunter Smilanich waves in Ryan Peck to cross home plate for a run against Coal Ridge.

Andy Bockelman

Smilanich also led the team and was ranked second in the WSL in slugging percentage — .779 with six doubles, four triples and a home run — while Papierski led the team in stolen bases with 10.

On the other end of the ball, MHCS junior Doherty was the team’s top pitcher with a 4.56 earned run average and 51 strikeouts across 43 total innings on the mound. Offensively, he also held a .347 average at the plate with 17 hits and 11 RBIs.

Moffat County High School’s Drake Doherty gets a fastball in motion against Olathe.

Andy Bockelman

In a season that ended 11-10 complete with a nine-game win streak, MCHS head coach Brian Jennings noted he is pleased not only with the strong run but also that many of his players will be back for at least one more year.

“A lot of young guys contributed to our success this year,” he said. “Looking forward to next year.”