Moffat County baseball home opener Thursday vs. Steamboat

After many alterations to the early season, Moffat County High School will host its first home baseball game Thursday, March 28.

The Bulldogs will host a varsity doubleheader with rivals Steamboat Springs at 3 and 5 p.m. at the Craig Middle School field, 915 Yampa Ave. Admission is free for the games.

MCHS was scheduled to face off with the Sailors earlier this week, though field conditions for both teams led to rescheduling.

The two teams are also currently scheduled to play a junior varsity doubleheader at 3 and 5 p.m. Monday, April 1 in Craig.

MoCo girls soccer was scheduled to host its first home game Thursday against Grand Valley, though similar concerns about the state of the playing field led to the game being moved to Parachute.