Moffat County baseball falls to Rifle in home opener

The first home game of the season for Moffat County High School baseball started much like all their other games thus far, but a late comeback wasn’t in the works for the Bulldogs this time.

MCHS lost 9-3 Thursday against Rifle to move to a 2-1-1 record.

The afternoon saw the Bears pick up two runs right away in the first inning, followed by a third on the scoreboard in the second inning before Colby Beckett got the Dogs in gear with a double that led to him stealing home on a Rifle throwing error.

MCHS tied it up at 3-3 in the third inning, but the Bears knuckled down with six more runs and a defense that wasn’t letting much past.

Moffat County had five hits compared to Rifle’s 12, while Bulldog pitchers Josh Turner and Drake Doherty each struck out two batters compared to five by the Bears’ Connor Gould.

MCHS coach Brian Jennings noted the day’s similarity to their first three games, all of which were slow starts with momentum picking up in the latter innings.

“I warned the guys all week, we’ve come from behind three times now, and we can’t come back all the time,” he said. “I think they’re humbled by it, and they’ll come out stronger next week.”

MCHS was scheduled to host Cedaredge Saturday, but a likelihood of poor weather postponed the game until April 27 at Grand Junction’s Canyon View Field reformatted as a doubleheader against both the Bruins and Gunnison.

MCHS varsity is scheduled to play a road game against Coal Ridge Tuesday and a Thursday doubleheader at home against Steamboat Springs.