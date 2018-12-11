Moffat County athletes round out early seasons at home, away: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 12, 2018

Wednesday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Basalt

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Steamboat Springs at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys youth basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Invitational

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Vernal, Utah at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Vernal, Utah at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Montrose Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Warrior Classic in Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Fruita Monument JV Invitational

7 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

1 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Rifle

2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

2:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Rifle

3:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Rifle

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Rifle

7:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Northern Colorado at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Northern Colorado at 'Tis the Season Tournament at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3:30 p.m. Youth Bowling League at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Monday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Grand Junction at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Central High School in Grand Junction

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys youth basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Central High School in Grand Junction