Moffat County assessor’s office to hear objections starting May 2
As required by Colorado law, the Moffat County assessor will hear objections to real property classifications and valuations beginning May 2. Objections to the valuation or classification of real property must be postmarked, delivered or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 8.
According to the assessor’s office, the county assessor is required to begin hearing objections to personal property valuations no later than June 15. Objections to personal property valuations must be postmarked, delivered, or presented in person to the county assessor’s office no later than June 30. For more information, call the assessor’s office at 970-824-9102.
