Moffat County Assessor’s Office releases October real estate sales
March 30, 2019
More than $4 million dollars worth of real estate changed hands in October 2018, according to data from the Moffat County Assessor’s Office.
Property sales data for the month of October show approximately $4,706,300 worth of real estate was sold in Moffat County.
The highest price paid for a piece of property in October was $315,000 for a property located on West 13th Street in Craig.
See the attached document to read the data in its entirety.