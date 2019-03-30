Moffat County Assessor’s Office releases December real estate sales

More than $2 million dollars worth of real estate changed hands in December 2018, according to data from the Moffat County Assessor’s Office.

Property sales data for the month of December show approximately $2,518,900 worth of real estate was sold in Moffat County.

The highest price paid for a piece of property in October was $310,000 for a property located on 3311 Overlook Place in Craig.

See the attached document to read the data in its entirety.