Moffat County asks Colorado for permission to move to Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors

Moffat County is requesting a move to the less-restrictive Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors in the COVID-19 dial from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Commissioners and Board of Public Health members Donald Broom, Melody Villard and Tony Bohrer — with the support of Craig Mayor Jarrod Ogden, Public Health Director Kari Ladrow, Sheriff KC Hume, Public Health Medical Officer Allen Reishus, and Memorial Regional Health CEO Andy Daniels — approved a letter to CDPHE requesting the move to Level Green Wednesday during a special Board of Public Health meeting.

A potential move into Level Green by Moffat County would mark the first county in Colorado to move into the dial level under the new guidelines.

In Level Green, bars would reopen at 50% capacity, while personal gathering sizes would be left up to local guidance. Capacity sizes across the board would increase to 50%, or 500 people depending on the space and the location, according to the COVID-19 dial.

Commissioners unanimously approved the letter requesting the move.

“I believe Moffat County is in a good position; I really do,” Broom said following the approval of the letter.

Currently, Moffat County has just seven active COVID-19 cases, and has 777 total, marking an increase of just four cases since Friday, Feb. 19.

When asked what she feels the decision will be from CDPHE, Ladrow said it’s an “optimistic yes.”

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more updates as they become available.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com