Moffat County application for Green dial level put on hold by CDPHE

Moffat County has seen a slight rise in active COVID-19 cases in the county since the application for Level Green status was submitted Feb. 24, and according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, they have placed the county’s request for a move to Level Green: Protect Our Neighbor on hold in early March, citing new metrics that the county currently does not meet.

When Moffat County submitted the request to move to Level Green, according to the CDPHE Dial Dashboard the county was in the Green dial level. At that time, the requirement was for a county or region with a population of less than 30,000, to have no more than 7 cases, excluding cases among residents of congregate facilities, such as senior care, other residential care, youth corrections, or corrections, experiencing outbreaks, in a two-week period.

When Moffat County submitted its request, it met those exact metrics.

Instead, CDPHE is now citing new metrics that require no more than 4 cases per week in a rolling one-week case count that the county has to sustain for two weeks to be eligible for re-certification of the Protect Our Neighbors certification.

That change in the metrics means Moffat County will need to wait until this slight increase in cases passes for the move to happen.

“Since last March it has seemed the landscape of these programs and rules change rapidly and sometimes without notice,” Public Health Director Kari Ladrow said. “Our Public Health team has done our best to adapt as quickly as possible while maintaining transparency that we believe there are many facets to health which include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 virus.

“We look forward to continuing to support our entire community with overall health promotion and prevention and will await a move to the Green level from CDPHE once the metric they have defined is met.”

Since the application has already been reviewed by CDPHE, as soon as Moffat County meets the new metrics it will be moved to the Green dial level.

