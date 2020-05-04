Moffat County and Craig Clean-Up Days scheduled for Saturday, May 16

The 2020 version of Moffat County and Craig Clean-Up Days will look a bit different this year in comparison to past years. Due to concerns stemming from COVID-19, the annual spring cleaning event will be just one day and will be held on Saturday, May 16 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Dumpsters will be placed in the parking lot at Loudy-Simpson Park from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and there will be traffic signs to follow to keep the line moving while keeping people safe. The clean-up day will follow a drop and go format while also practicing social distancing.

Aside from the change in time and number of days for Moffat County and Craig Clean-Up, the landfill will also be charging for tires this year. In years past tires were free to throw away, but this year it will cost residents looking to discard old tires $2 per tire for car and light truck tires; $8 per tire for semi truck tires, and $25 per tire for heavy equipment tires. Additionally, all loose trash must be bagged.

According to new Road & Bridge Director Trevor Campbell, the Road & Bridge Department will start pulling dumpsters from the lot at 4:30 p.m.

All e-waste can still be collected during normal City Hall office hours, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. with normal fees.

Every year Axis Steel hosts a PAC fundraiser. Much like the Clean-Up Days, this year will be a bit different for the fundraiser, as instead of putting dumpsters at each school to see who can collect the most junk, the dumpsters will be at Axis Steel with signs for each school.

All the proceeds from the event are directly donated to each school but the school with the highest tonnage of junk collected wins the $500.

According to Axis Steel’s Chris Thome, the elementary schools’ dumpsters will be on the South side of the street, while CMS & MCHS are on the North side.

CRAIG CEMETERY CLEANUP

Prior to the Craig Clean-Up Day, joint services is hosting a volunteer Cemetery Clean-Up Afternoon on Friday, May 15 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

In an effort to clean up the cemetery, joint services is asking residents to come out on May 15 and bring your family, gloves, and a rake to spruce up the cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.

Those that want to bring an electric weed trimmer must also bring and wear proper eye protection.

