Moffat County alumni aid in honoring 2019 Homecoming royalty

Members of the Moffat County High School Class of 1984 present Homecoming royalty honors during halftime of the MCHS football game.

Andy Bockelman

With a little assistance from Bulldogs of years past, the Homecoming coronation for Moffat County High School was a regal affair.

MCHS honored its royalty and attendants, as elected by the student body, during halftime of the Bulldog varsity football game against Aspen Friday night at the Bulldog Proving Grounds.

Moffat County High School Homecoming freshman attendants Cayden King and Jeremiah “JP” Price.

Andy Bockelman

Representing the Class of 2023 were freshmen Cayden King and Jeremiah “JP” Price, while sophomore attendants were Reina Steele and Ethan Hafey.

Moffat County High School Homecoming sophomore attendants Reina Steele and Ethan Hafey.

Andy Bockelman

Juniors bearing the royalty sash were Joey Gates and Corey Scranton, and the titles of Homecoming Queen and King went to seniors Allison Villard and Dagan White.

Moffat County High School Homecoming junior attendants Joey Gates and Corey Scranton.

Andy Bockelman

“It’s been exciting. Everything this week has been great,” Villard said. “I think being queen just gave me the chance to participate in a different way.”

White also appreciated the recognition of his peers, having also been junior attendant in 2018.

Moffat County High School Homecoming Queen and King Allison Villard and Dagan White.

Andy Bockelman

“It was great to get voted for that again,” he said.

White’s football jersey, 84, was a happy coincidence alongside those handing out the corsages and bouquets.

The Moffat County High School 2019 Homecoming royalty and attendants.

Andy Bockelman

As part of its reunion, the MCHS Class of 1984 took the field for the presentation, with Jeff Samuelson and Marlene Hillberry taking the lead.

Hillberry traveled all the way from Georgia for the event, with the Northwest Colorado chill autumn a big difference from the Southern climate to which she’s grown accustomed.

“It was 95 degrees there when I left,” she laughed.

Samuelson, who lives in Castle Rock, said he was looking forward to touring the campus, with memories of a 7-6 Homecoming victory over Rifle still in his head 35 years later.

Though the Bulldogs’ game with the Skiers took a turn after halftime, he was still glad to be there for it.

“You’ve gotta support the team,” he said.