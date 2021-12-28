Moffat County agencies raise over $91,000 on Yampa Valley Gives Day
Moffat County residents turned out in force earlier this month, donating $91,776.50 to Moffat County-serving agencies on Yampa Valley Gives Day, Dec. 7.
Some agencies do serve both counties, but that means of $1.3 million, the solid majority of donations went to Routt-serving agencies.
This is still, said Moffat County United Way executive director Kristen Olson, a step in the right direction.
Giving can happen all year round. Unitedwaymoffat.org is a good place to start.
