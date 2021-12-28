Moffat County agencies raise over $91,000 on Yampa Valley Gives Day

Representatives of several local nonprofits gather in preparation of Yampa Valley Gives Day, which is Dec. 7, on the national Giving Tuesday in front of the Moffat County Courthouse.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Moffat County residents turned out in force earlier this month, donating $91,776.50 to Moffat County-serving agencies on Yampa Valley Gives Day, Dec. 7.

Some agencies do serve both counties, but that means of $1.3 million, the solid majority of donations went to Routt-serving agencies.

This is still, said Moffat County United Way executive director Kristen Olson, a step in the right direction.

Giving can happen all year round. Unitedwaymoffat.org is a good place to start.