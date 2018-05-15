Moffat County Ag Day provides opportunity for hands on learning about food, heritage

CRAIG — For more than two decades, producers, extension officers and volunteers have provided a day of hands-on learning to help fourth-grade students understand the important role of agriculture in everyday life.

The program was started by Moffat County Extension agents, but is now coordinated by the Moffat County Cattlewomen, said Vice President Chris Rhyne.

She added that "Cattlewomen are not beef-specific; we keep in mind fourth-grade standards to help teach about agriculture in Moffat County, giving that local connection and Moffat County history."

Moffat County Fourth Grade Ag Day was held by the Moffat County Cattlewomen on Thursday, May 10, and about 175 students from elementary schools in Craig attended the annual event.

The day began with a video made by high school students; then, group leaders from Moffat County Future Farmers of America helped guide teachers and students to learning stations.

Many of the stations allowed for hands-on learning about topics such as 4-H and Moffat County Fair, electricity, meat by-products, eggs, fiber, grain products, animal health, trucking, ATV safety, brands and horses, livestock, milking and water conservation.

Recommended Stories For You

The idea was to give students a better understanding of where their food comes from, as well as offer a few surprises, such as the fact that meat by-products are found in gum and marshmallows.

"They have fun at hands-on stations that expose the kids to the idea that Ag is ingrained in everyday life," Rhyne said.

Altogether, about 35 people, a dozen animals, a few hundred dollars and educational materials provided by Colorado Beef Council through the beef check-off program helped students gain a better understanding of the role of agriculture in everyday life.

Volunteer Jordan Anderson recently joined the Cattlewomen and helped serve lunch. She said, "I had a kid that went through it last year, and he loved it. To be part of the tail end of the planning process, it was amazing to see the effort foresight."

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.