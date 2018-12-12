Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board to certify mill levy via email meeting

CRAIG — The need to certify the Mill Levy for 2019 before the deadline has prompted the Moffat County Affiliated Junior College District Board to schedule an email meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13.

The only item on the e-meeting agenda is the mill levy certification.

Members of the public who would like to be included in the e-meeting, or wish to inspect the emails exchanged during the meeting may contact college district board President Mike Anson by emailing him at mikeanson@ansonexcavating.com or calling him at 970-824-0382.

For more information about the college board visit: cncc.edu/home/governing-boards.