Moffat County adjusts attendance restrictions for indoor sporting events

Following a move up in Moffat County’s dial level from Level Orange to Level Blue, Moffat County High School is changing its attendance policy for home sporting events in Season B.

According to a press release from MCHS Athletic Director Jeremy Cheuvront, Bulldog athletes will now be granted four seats to distribute to family and friends, up from the previous two seats per player.

The change starts Wednesday night when the Moffat County boys’ basketball team hosts Steamboat Springs at 6 p.m.

Cheuvront wrote the following in a press release regarding fans:

“Recently, our local Covid dial ranking moved from Orange to Blue. This is a positive sign for a number of reasons, but it also allows Moffat County High School to welcome more spectators to join us at home competitions to support our student-athletes.

“Starting at our home game on 2-17, each boys basketball player will now be granted 4 seats to distribute to whomever they choose. However, the seats are only good for the game or level of competition that the player is participating in. Therefore, if the player that gave you a seat plays on the C-level, your seat is only good for the C-level game.

Additionally, we will now be able to let both the Moffat County Basketball Players and the visiting teams’ players stay in the gym to watch their peers play basketball. We will also be able to grant 50 members of our student body to attend the games starting with the home game on 2-17. A Google Docs form has been shared with all Moffat County students through their advisory canvas classes. They may designate their desire to attend by completing the form. Seniors will receive first priority to student seats. All others are first come first serve according to the date stamp of their google form.“

jcarney@craigdailypress.com