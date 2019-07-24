Moffat County 4-H shooters to wrap state qualifier events: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 24, 2019

Moffat County's 4-H shooting sports will wrap its state completion events this week with air rifle, air pistol and shotgun.

Wednesday

TBD 4-H Air Rifle and Air Pistol Completion Shoot at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.

Friday

1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.

Saturday

TBD 4-H Shotgun Completion Shoot at Craig Trap Club, Moffat County Road 64

Sunday

None

Monday

9 a.m. Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

Tuesday

9 a.m. Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.