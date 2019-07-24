Moffat County 4-H shooters to wrap state qualifier events: Bulldog Sports — Week of July 24, 2019
Wednesday
TBD 4-H Air Rifle and Air Pistol Completion Shoot at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
6 p.m. Craig Gymkhana at Moffat County Fairgrounds, 640 E. Victory Way
Thursday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
Friday
1 p.m. Fun Fridays at Craig Pool Complex, 605 Washington St.
Saturday
TBD 4-H Shotgun Completion Shoot at Craig Trap Club, Moffat County Road 64
Sunday
None
Monday
9 a.m. Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
Tuesday
9 a.m. Mighty Dogs Volleyball Camp at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation youth soccer at Woodbury Sports Complex, 1383 W. Second St.
