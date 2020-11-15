Moffat County 4-H names Zackery Durham Outstanding 4-Her of the Year

Zackery Durham

At just 16 years old, 4-H member Zackery Durham has shown more commitment and organization as a youth leader than most.

While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone involved, Durham took it upon himself as president of the Sand Springs 4-H Community Club to organize meetings and make sure everyone stayed on track.

For his initiative and natural leading ability, Moffat County 4-H is honoring Zackery with the Outstanding 4-H Member award.

“We’re just so proud of him,” said Starla Durham, Zackery’s mother. “I think the reasons that 4-H chose him for this honor were spot on. He was very enthusiastic and organized and kept the club connected.”

At the start of 2020 Zackery enthusiastically scheduled officer meetings, motivating the officer team to develop an activity plan for the year. Not to be deterred, when 4-H clubs were unable to meet in-person due to COVID-19, Zackery took the initiative to contact the Extension office for information and scheduled multiple Zoom meetings, trying his best to keep his community club engaged and active.

When not working with his community club, Zackery attended the 2020 Moffat County Fair, lending a helping hand wherever needed.

“There were multiple instances during Fair this year when, with no requirement or ask to help, there Zackery was, chipping in,” said Jessica Counts, CSU Extension Moffat County Director. “We want him to know that we appreciate and acknowledge his communication, citizenship, and his intent and efforts to “Make the Best Better” in a very challenging year.”

A member of 4-H for five years, Zackery has participated in Archery, Air Pistol and Visual Arts projects. In 2019, Zackery served as the Treasurer of the Sand Springs Community Club, and was voted its President in 2020.

During his five years as a 4-H member, Starla says that the organization has helped Zackery take on leadership roles and really helped him grow into the young man he has become.

“He’s not afraid to take the initiative and get things done,” Starla added. “I think the organization part of things is something he’s learning from 4-H. It’s something we want him to learn, to take on the responsibilities and really grow in the process.”

As Zackery continues to become more and more involved in a leadership role with 4-H, Starla added that she hopes her son continues to take on more as a leader to really help those around him.

“I really hope that he will continue to look out for others and be a leader, not just in name alone,” Starla said. “I hope he’ll continue to lead and care for others and put others first.”

jcarney@craigdailypress.com