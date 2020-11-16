Moffat County 4-H announces Achievement Night award winners

Zayne St. Martin walks his turkey back to the poultry barn after showing in the Moffat County Fair Poultry Show.

Chelsea Self / For Craig Press

What was supposed to be a night of celebrations at Achievement Night with everyone in 4-H has instead turned into a virtual celebration due the current spike in COVID-19 cases.

In consultation with the Board of County Commissioners, 4-H made the tough decision to cancel its 2020 4-H Achievement Night that was scheduled for Nov. 16.

Despite the cancellation of the yearly event, 4-H still wants to celebrate its leaders and students who worked so hard throughout 2020 to make it a special year despite trying circumstances.

Below are the 2020 Achievement Night award winners for Moffat County 4-H.

Outstanding 4-H Leaders :

Diane Calim, Dog Leader

Nikki Mowdy, Rabbit and Poultry Leader

Outstanding 4-H Member :

Zackery Durham

4-H Council Recognition :

2020 Council Officers:

President: Sydnie Harding

Vice President: Michael Sigmon

Secretary: Deanna Floeter

Treasurer: Kayden Grinolds

2020 Club Representatives:

Sand Springs – Cashton Counts, Kayden Grinolds

Maybell Rustlers – Orion Musser, Deanna Floeter

Outstanding Council Member:

Deanna Floeter

Leader Advisors:

Lara Sigmon

Daniel Floeter

2021 Council Officers:

President: Michael Sigmon

Vice President: Deanna Floeter

Secretary: Orion Musser

Treasurer: Kayden Grinolds

Leader Advisors: Lara Sigmon and Dan Floeter

Outstanding General Project Awards :

Animal Science:

Intermediate Champion: Michael Sigmon

Senior Champion: Tara Brumblow

Natural Resources:

Junior Champion: Teagan Siminoe

Junior Reserve Champion: Gabriel Miles

Intermediate Champion: Wyatt Dade

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Arianna Anderson

Senior Champion: Brad Tomasovic

Senior Reserve Champion: Levi Greenhow

Consumer Science:

Junior Champion: Aberdeen Anderson

Junior Reserve Champion: Caithness Anderson

Communication, Arts & Leisure Sciences: Junior Champion: Aberdeen Anderson

Junior Reserve Champion: Caithness Anderson

Intermediate Champion: Jolene Rhyne

Intermediate Reserve Champion: Caedmon Anderson

Senior Champion: Carter Green

Senior Reserve Champion: Tara Brumblow

Biological Science:

Intermediate Champion: Rye Ocker

Mechanical Science:

Intermediate Overall Champion: Tate Green

Fashion Revue:

Intermediate Overall Champion: Deanna Floeter

Intermediate Overall Reserve Champion: Cheyenne Grivy

Senior Overall Champion: Hannah Mint

Shooting Sports High Point Awards :

.22

Senior Grand Champion: Joey Gates

Senior Reserve Champion: Forrest Siminoe

Junior Grand Champion: Hannah Miles

Junior Reserve Champion: Gabriel Miles

Air Pistol

Senior Grand Champion: Tayla Siminoe

Junior Grand Champion: Arianna Anderson

.22 Pistol

Senior Grand Champion: Rylee Villard

Senior Reserve Champion: Tayla Siminoe

Air Rifle

Senior Grand Champion: Joey Gates

Senior Reserve Champion: Forrest Siminoe

Junior Grand Champion: Arianna Anderson

Junior Reserve Champion: Ryan Durham

Archery

Senior Grand Champion: Alexander Nichols

Senior Reserve Champion: Kimber Wheeler

Junior Grand Champion: Kaison Martinez

Junior Reserve Champion: Haven Carr

Muzzle Loading

Grand Champion Senior: Brad Tomasovic

Outstanding Dog Exhibitor Award : Rye Ocker

Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor : Zayne St. Martin

Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor : Michael Sigmon

Outstanding Horseman Award : Trinity Boulger

Breeding Goat Award : Tara Brumblow

Breeding Beef Award : Payton Voloshin

Breeding Sheep Award Trinity Boulger

Best Kept Dog Records :

1st Year Dog Records:

5th: Indy Mayer

4th: Shelbee Cox

3rd: Audri Henderson

2nd: Jayden Hill

1st: Tristen Counts

Advanced Dog Records:

5th: Allison Jacobson

4th: Travis LeFevre

3rd: Rye Ocker

2nd: Michael Sigmon

1st: Kayden Grinolds

Best Kept Horse Records :

Junior Horse Records:

3rd : Chance Knez

2nd: Piper Schnackenberg

1st: Ashlyn Skufca

Intermediate Horse Records:

4th: Deanna Floeter

3rd: Evelyn Hume

2nd: Abigail Martinez

1st: Jolene Rhyne

Senior Horse Records:

5th: Aliyah Schmidt

4th: Grady Anson

3rd: Torin Gray

2nd: Payton Voloshin

1st: Michael Voloshin

Best Kept Livestock Records :

One Enterprise Junior:

5th: Zayne St. Martin

4th: Makenna Comstock

3rd: Caithness Anderson

2nd: Piper Schnackenberg

1st: Brook Daniels

One Enterprise Intermediate:

5th: Mitchell Hume

4th: Cashton Counts

3rd: Kaleb Duzik

2nd: Rye Ocker

1st: Koy Weber

One Enterprise Senior:

5th: Sydnie Harding

4th: Tanner Musser

3rd: Tara Brumblow

2nd: Pepper Rhyne

1st: Wyatt Hume

Overall One Enterprise: (age not a factor)

5th: Koy Weber

4th: Wyatt Hume

3rd: Caithness Anderson

2nd: Piper Schnackenberg

1st: Brook Daniels

Two Enterprise Junior:

4th: Shelbee Cox

3rd: Joseph Bacon

2nd: Ashlyn Skufca

1st: Zachary Winters

Two Enterprise Intermediate:

5th: Cactus Barnes

4th: Taylen Hume

3rd: Evelyn Hume

2nd: Jolene Rhyne

1st: Joslyn Bacon

Two Enterprise Senior:

3rd: Easton Ekroth

2nd: Michael Voloshin

1st: Payton Voloshin

Overall Two Enterprise: (age not a factor)

5th: Ashlyn Skufca

4th: Zachary Winters

3rd: Jolene Rhyne

2nd: Payton Voloshin

1st: Joslyn Bacon

Three Enterprise Intermediate:

3rd : Marilee Mowdy

2nd: Michael Sigmon

1st: Tate Green

Three Enterprise Senior:

1st: Trinity Boulger

Five Enterprise Senior:

1st: Dustin McLaughlin

Overall 3 & 5 Enterprise: (age not a factor)

4th: Trinity Boulger

3rd: Marilee Mowdy

2nd: Michael Sigmon

1st: Tate Green

Overall Top 5 Record Books: (age & enterprise not a factor)

5th: Jolene Rhyne

4th : Payton Voloshin

3rd: Piper Schnackenberg

2nd: Brook Daniels

1st: Joslyn Bacon

2020 Leaders

Amanda Ott Anna Floeter Ashley Boulware Betty Ann Duzik Chris Rhyne Cutter Polly Dana Miller Daniel Floeter David Brumblow Dawn Pitha Elizabeth Calim Erin Musser Heather Brumblow Jason Ahlstrom Jason Wheeler Jody Lee John Pitha Kacey Green Katie Wheeler Katrina Springer Lara Sigmon Mardi Anson Michael Tomasovic Monique Williams Nancy McStay Nicole Mowdy Pat Duzik Paul Jazwick Red Lee Sarah Bacon Sarah Polly Shawn Polly Shirley Balleck Stephanie Ahlstrom Taanna Georgiou Tim Duzik

Herdsman Award : Elkhead Wranglers 4-H Club

Homegrown Market Beef Award : Taylen Hume

Outstanding Black Angus Exhibitor : Payton Voloshin

Rookie of the Year Awards :

General Projects:

Champion Junior: Caithness Anderson, Photography

Champion Intermediate: Wyatt Dade, Sportfishing

Champion Senior: Katie Coene, Small Engines

Animal Projects:

Champion Junior: Zayne St. Martin, Market Turkey

Champion Intermediate: Abigail Martinez, Horse

Supreme Market Beef Award : Taylen Hume

Supreme Market Goat Award : Alasca Rae Anthony

Supreme Market Swine Award : Caithness Anderson

Supreme Market Lamb Award : Garrett Anson

jcarney@craigdailypress.com