Moffat County 4-H announces Achievement Night award winners
What was supposed to be a night of celebrations at Achievement Night with everyone in 4-H has instead turned into a virtual celebration due the current spike in COVID-19 cases.
In consultation with the Board of County Commissioners, 4-H made the tough decision to cancel its 2020 4-H Achievement Night that was scheduled for Nov. 16.
Despite the cancellation of the yearly event, 4-H still wants to celebrate its leaders and students who worked so hard throughout 2020 to make it a special year despite trying circumstances.
Below are the 2020 Achievement Night award winners for Moffat County 4-H.
Outstanding 4-H Leaders:
Diane Calim, Dog Leader
Nikki Mowdy, Rabbit and Poultry Leader
Outstanding 4-H Member:
Zackery Durham
4-H Council Recognition:
2020 Council Officers:
President: Sydnie Harding
Vice President: Michael Sigmon
Secretary: Deanna Floeter
Treasurer: Kayden Grinolds
2020 Club Representatives:
Sand Springs – Cashton Counts, Kayden Grinolds
Maybell Rustlers – Orion Musser, Deanna Floeter
Outstanding Council Member:
Deanna Floeter
Leader Advisors:
Lara Sigmon
Daniel Floeter
2021 Council Officers:
President: Michael Sigmon
Vice President: Deanna Floeter
Secretary: Orion Musser
Treasurer: Kayden Grinolds
Leader Advisors: Lara Sigmon and Dan Floeter
Outstanding General Project Awards:
Animal Science:
Intermediate Champion: Michael Sigmon
Senior Champion: Tara Brumblow
Natural Resources:
Junior Champion: Teagan Siminoe
Junior Reserve Champion: Gabriel Miles
Intermediate Champion: Wyatt Dade
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Arianna Anderson
Senior Champion: Brad Tomasovic
Senior Reserve Champion: Levi Greenhow
Consumer Science:
Junior Champion: Aberdeen Anderson
Junior Reserve Champion: Caithness Anderson
Communication, Arts & Leisure Sciences: Junior Champion: Aberdeen Anderson
Junior Reserve Champion: Caithness Anderson
Intermediate Champion: Jolene Rhyne
Intermediate Reserve Champion: Caedmon Anderson
Senior Champion: Carter Green
Senior Reserve Champion: Tara Brumblow
Biological Science:
Intermediate Champion: Rye Ocker
Mechanical Science:
Intermediate Overall Champion: Tate Green
Fashion Revue:
Intermediate Overall Champion: Deanna Floeter
Intermediate Overall Reserve Champion: Cheyenne Grivy
Senior Overall Champion: Hannah Mint
Shooting Sports High Point Awards:
.22
Senior Grand Champion: Joey Gates
Senior Reserve Champion: Forrest Siminoe
Junior Grand Champion: Hannah Miles
Junior Reserve Champion: Gabriel Miles
Air Pistol
Senior Grand Champion: Tayla Siminoe
Junior Grand Champion: Arianna Anderson
.22 Pistol
Senior Grand Champion: Rylee Villard
Senior Reserve Champion: Tayla Siminoe
Air Rifle
Senior Grand Champion: Joey Gates
Senior Reserve Champion: Forrest Siminoe
Junior Grand Champion: Arianna Anderson
Junior Reserve Champion: Ryan Durham
Archery
Senior Grand Champion: Alexander Nichols
Senior Reserve Champion: Kimber Wheeler
Junior Grand Champion: Kaison Martinez
Junior Reserve Champion: Haven Carr
Muzzle Loading
Grand Champion Senior: Brad Tomasovic
Outstanding Dog Exhibitor Award: Rye Ocker
Outstanding Poultry Exhibitor: Zayne St. Martin
Outstanding Rabbit Exhibitor: Michael Sigmon
Outstanding Horseman Award: Trinity Boulger
Breeding Goat Award: Tara Brumblow
Breeding Beef Award: Payton Voloshin
Breeding Sheep Award Trinity Boulger
Best Kept Dog Records:
1st Year Dog Records:
5th: Indy Mayer
4th: Shelbee Cox
3rd: Audri Henderson
2nd: Jayden Hill
1st: Tristen Counts
Advanced Dog Records:
5th: Allison Jacobson
4th: Travis LeFevre
3rd: Rye Ocker
2nd: Michael Sigmon
1st: Kayden Grinolds
Best Kept Horse Records:
Junior Horse Records:
3rd : Chance Knez
2nd: Piper Schnackenberg
1st: Ashlyn Skufca
Intermediate Horse Records:
4th: Deanna Floeter
3rd: Evelyn Hume
2nd: Abigail Martinez
1st: Jolene Rhyne
Senior Horse Records:
5th: Aliyah Schmidt
4th: Grady Anson
3rd: Torin Gray
2nd: Payton Voloshin
1st: Michael Voloshin
Best Kept Livestock Records:
One Enterprise Junior:
5th: Zayne St. Martin
4th: Makenna Comstock
3rd: Caithness Anderson
2nd: Piper Schnackenberg
1st: Brook Daniels
One Enterprise Intermediate:
5th: Mitchell Hume
4th: Cashton Counts
3rd: Kaleb Duzik
2nd: Rye Ocker
1st: Koy Weber
One Enterprise Senior:
5th: Sydnie Harding
4th: Tanner Musser
3rd: Tara Brumblow
2nd: Pepper Rhyne
1st: Wyatt Hume
Overall One Enterprise: (age not a factor)
5th: Koy Weber
4th: Wyatt Hume
3rd: Caithness Anderson
2nd: Piper Schnackenberg
1st: Brook Daniels
Two Enterprise Junior:
4th: Shelbee Cox
3rd: Joseph Bacon
2nd: Ashlyn Skufca
1st: Zachary Winters
Two Enterprise Intermediate:
5th: Cactus Barnes
4th: Taylen Hume
3rd: Evelyn Hume
2nd: Jolene Rhyne
1st: Joslyn Bacon
Two Enterprise Senior:
3rd: Easton Ekroth
2nd: Michael Voloshin
1st: Payton Voloshin
Overall Two Enterprise: (age not a factor)
5th: Ashlyn Skufca
4th: Zachary Winters
3rd: Jolene Rhyne
2nd: Payton Voloshin
1st: Joslyn Bacon
Three Enterprise Intermediate:
3rd : Marilee Mowdy
2nd: Michael Sigmon
1st: Tate Green
Three Enterprise Senior:
1st: Trinity Boulger
Five Enterprise Senior:
1st: Dustin McLaughlin
Overall 3 & 5 Enterprise: (age not a factor)
4th: Trinity Boulger
3rd: Marilee Mowdy
2nd: Michael Sigmon
1st: Tate Green
Overall Top 5 Record Books: (age & enterprise not a factor)
5th: Jolene Rhyne
4th : Payton Voloshin
3rd: Piper Schnackenberg
2nd: Brook Daniels
1st: Joslyn Bacon
2020 Leaders
|Amanda Ott
|Anna Floeter
|Ashley Boulware
|Betty Ann Duzik
|Chris Rhyne
|Cutter Polly
|Dana Miller
|Daniel Floeter
|David Brumblow
|Dawn Pitha
|Elizabeth Calim
|Erin Musser
|Heather Brumblow
|Jason Ahlstrom
|Jason Wheeler
|Jody Lee
|John Pitha
|Kacey Green
|Katie Wheeler
|Katrina Springer
|Lara Sigmon
|Mardi Anson
|Michael Tomasovic
|Monique Williams
|Nancy McStay
|Nicole Mowdy
|Pat Duzik
|Paul Jazwick
|Red Lee
|Sarah Bacon
|Sarah Polly
|Shawn Polly
|Shirley Balleck
|Stephanie Ahlstrom
|Taanna Georgiou
|Tim Duzik
Herdsman Award: Elkhead Wranglers 4-H Club
Homegrown Market Beef Award: Taylen Hume
Outstanding Black Angus Exhibitor: Payton Voloshin
Rookie of the Year Awards:
General Projects:
Champion Junior: Caithness Anderson, Photography
Champion Intermediate: Wyatt Dade, Sportfishing
Champion Senior: Katie Coene, Small Engines
Animal Projects:
Champion Junior: Zayne St. Martin, Market Turkey
Champion Intermediate: Abigail Martinez, Horse
Supreme Market Beef Award: Taylen Hume
Supreme Market Goat Award: Alasca Rae Anthony
Supreme Market Swine Award: Caithness Anderson
Supreme Market Lamb Award: Garrett Anson
