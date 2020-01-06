Moffat County 35th in healthiest Colorado places analysis

Elkhead Reservoir has been a hot spot this summer for recreation. Fishing, boating, hiking and swimming were all popular activities around the lake in July.

While Moffat County has plenty of outdoor recreation at its finger tips and a burgeoning CrossFit community, the 4,751 square-mile wide county came in 35th out of 64 Colorado counties in a mid-December health analysis study, conducted by SmartAsset.

The study found Moffat County as the 35th healthiest county in Colorado, putting them in the middle of the pack. Neighboring counties in Routt and Rio Blanco ranked seventh and 18th, respectively. Both Routt and Rio Blanco also fell inside the top 200 healthiest counties in Colorado, according to the study. Routt placed 53rd nationally, while Rio Blanco placed 179th.

Moffat County ranked 608th nationally.

The study looked at a variety of measures to determine the healthiest counties in the United States, including obesity rates and adult smoking, consumption of alcohol, percentage of people without health insurance, the number of primary care doctors per capita and general life expectancy.

The study considered three primary factors: length of life, health behaviors and healthcare access. A weighted average was used to yield an overall healthiest places score, according to the study’s summary.

Five Western Slope counties cracked the top 10, including Pitkin (third), Eagle (fifth), Summit (sixth), Routt (seventh) and La Plata (10th).

Moffat County had a years of potential lost life number of 7,543. That factored premature death rate in a county, specifically the years of potential life lost before age 75 per 100,000 residents. This number shows the rate at which people die before the age of 75. In comparison, Douglas County – the No. 1 healthiest county in Colorado – had a YPLL number of 3,494.

Moffat County’s percentage of adult smokers came in at 15.5 percent, while the obesity rate was 24.9 percent. Additionally, the excessive drinking rate came in at 18.6 percent, while the PCP rate was 46 and the uninsured rate was 9.8 percent.

Neighboring counties in Rio Blanco and Routt had much better numbers than Moffat, according to the study.

In Routt, the YPLL was 5,560, while the percentage of adult smokers was 12.2 percent. Obesity in adults was 14.2 percent, while the excessive drinking rate was higher than Moffat at 22.7 percent. However, the PCP rate in Routt was 114, while the uninsured rate was 8.4 percent. Routt’s PCP rate was the highest among all top-10 healthiest counties in Colorado, according to the study.

In Rio Blanco, the YPLL was 6,821, while the percentage of adult smokers was 14.1 percent. Obesity in adults was 20.1 percent, while the excessive drinking rate was also higher than Moffat at 20.5 percent. Rio Blanco’s PCP rate was higher than Routt at 153, while the uninsured rate was 9.4 percent.

