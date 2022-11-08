Moffat County 2022 mid-term election results
Reported by Moffat County Clerk and Recorder as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Voting results are unofficial.
The Candidates
County Offices
Moffat County Commissioner – District 3
- Donald Broom (R) – 3,322 votes
Moffat County Sheriff
- KC Hume (R) – 3,327 votes
Moffat County Clerk and Recorder
- Stacy Morgan (R) – 3,352 votes
Moffat County Treasurer
- Robert Razzano (R) – 3,359 votes
Moffat County Assessor
- Larona McPherson (R) – 3,350 votes
Moffat County Surveyor
- Wilbert “Bill” Baker (R) – 2,584 votes
- Michael Fraher (U) – 1,098 votes
Moffat County Coroner
- Jesse Arthurs (R) – 3,433 votes
State Offices
(Moffat County voting totals only)
State Representative – District 26
- Savannah Wolfson (R) – 3,127 votes
- Meghan Lukens (D) – 805 votes
State Senator – District 8
- Dylan Roberts (D) – 776 votes
- Matt Solomon (R) – 3,154 votes
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
- Heidi Ganahl/Danny Moore (R) – 3,020 votes
- Jared Polis/Dianne Primavera (D) – 853 votes
- Paul Noel Fiorino/Cynthia Munhos de Aquino Sirianni (Unity) – 11 votes
- Danielle Neuschwanger/Darryl Gibbs (American Constitution) – 61 votes
- Kevin Ruskusky/Michele Poague (Libertarian) – 46 votes
Secretary of State
- Pam Anderson (R) – 2,961 votes
- Jena Griswold (D) – 809 votes
- Gary Swing (Unity) – 13 votes
- Jan Kok (Approval Voting) – 4 votes
- Amanda Campbell (American Constitution) – 61 votes
- Bennett Rutledge (Libertarian) – 50 votes
State Treasurer
- Dave Young (D) – 783 votes
- Lang Sias (R) – 2,939 votes
- Anthony J. Delgado (Libertarian) – 139 votes
Attorney General
- John Kellner (R) – 3,039 votes
- Phil Weiser (D) – 807 votes
- William F. Robinson III (Libertarian) – 89 votes
State Board of Education Member – At large
- Kathy Plomer (D) – 699 votes
- Dan Maloit (R) – 2,999 votes
- Ryan Van Gundy (Libertarian) – 138 votes
- Eric Bodenstab (Unity) – 25 votes
Federal Offices
(Moffat County voting totals only)
U.S. Senator
- Michael Bennet (D) – 863 votes
- Joe O’Dea (R) – 2,999 votes
- T.J. Cole (Unity) – 32 votes
- Brian Peotter (Libertarian) – 61 votes
- Frank Atwood (Approval Voting) – 21 votes
Representative to the 118th United States Congress – District 3
- Adam Frisch (D) – 858 votes
- Lauren Boebert (R) – 3,099 votes
The issues
State Ballot Measures
(Moffat County voting totals only)
Amendment D: New 23rd Judicial District Judge
- Yes – 1,891 votes
- No – 1,751 votes
Amendment E: Extend Homestead Exemption to Gold Star Spouses
- Yes – 3,331 votes
- No – 516 votes
Amendment F: Changes to Charitable Gaming Operations
- Yes – 1,087 votes
- No -2,603 votes
Proposition FF: Healthy School Meals for All
- Yes – 1,458 votes
- No – 2,420 votes
Proposition GG: Add Tax Information Table to Petitions and Ballots
- Yes – 2,431 votes
- No – 1,311 votes
Proposition 121: State Income Tax Rate Reduction
- Yes – 3,052 votes
- No – 814 votes
Proposition 122: Access to Natural Psychedelic Substances
- Yes – 1,302 votes
- No – 2,523 votes
Proposition 123: Dedicate Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs
- Yes – 1,152 votes
- No – 2,636 votes
Proposition 124: Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations
- Yes – 1,096 votes
- No -2,674 votes
Proposition 125: Allow Grocery and Convenience Stores to Sell Wine
- Yes – 1,491 votes
- No – 2,376 votes
Proposition 126: Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages
- Yes – 1,398 votes
- No – 2,439 votes
Local ballot measures
City of Craig Ballot Question 2A
- Yes – 1,109 votes
- No – 1,082 votes
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.