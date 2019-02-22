Moffat County 20 Under 40: Shaeli Hatten — Striving to keep Craig residents looking good, feeling great

While much of her young life was spent in the dance studio, after graduating from Moffat County High School, Shaeli Hatten found a new art form to practice: beauty.

The 20-year-old is the owner and operator of Turning Heads Salon, which has quickly become a thriving part of Craig’s cosmetology scene with services for hair, nails, and tanning.

While keeping clients looking lovely, she’s also turned her past fancy footwork into teaching alongside the staff of Just Dance and for the MCHS dance team, in the process helping local kids stay fit, have fun, and blossom in their creativity.

Hatten was nominated by Jeni Giedd for 20 Under 40, with Giedd noting she is “loved by all.”

“I've know Shaeli since she was a little girl, and she is one of the hardest working kids I know, who always puts a smile on everyone's faces and has a heart of gold,” Giedd said. “She is going to go amazing places in the future, and I cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the future here in Craig.”

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Shaeli Hatten: For me, personally, I think it is a real problem that my jeans get tighter the more tacos, pizza, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos I eat. I am pretty sure that I am aware of the solution, however I don't so much like it. … The whole "diet and exercise" thing isn't exactly for me.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself with a securely established business in a building of my own. I hope to be building a new home right here in Craig, possibly with a couple kiddos and surrounded by friends and family.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I am a dance teacher here in Craig at Just Dance. I teach three different levels of classes, with ages ranging from 3 to 13. Some days, we play princess, and some days, we are superheroes. That is the fun in this job. I get to play pretend and teach amazing kids all at the same time.

When I am not attending a princess dance party at the studio, I'm volunteering my time with the Moffat County High School Rave Dance Team. I love that I get to spend time with the youth of our community by encouraging them to keep active, have fun, and express themselves through dance.

Who's your hero and why?

I was raised by my heroes, my parents, Kelly and Joanna. I was blessed to be brought up in a home full of love and encouragement. My parents have supported me in anything I set my mind to. I told them my dreams, and they always told me to reach higher. They planted the seed for an incredible work ethic in me by giving me a visual representation of what it means to be a genuinely hard-working, good person. They put their heart into everything they have and taught me that caring for people before caring to make a dollar is No. 1. All of their incredible life lessons have set me up for success. Because of that, they are my heroes. I would have never been able to accomplish what I have so far without them.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I believe that my generation is ingenuitive. Yes, we spend quite a deal of time on our technology devices, but we have also used these devices to simplify our everyday lives. With my cellphone, I can take my business wherever I go. I can book appointments, promote my business, run a credit card, and stay tuned into the newest hair trends all from my device. It really is quite convenient.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

Well, I didn't exactly choose Moffat County. I was born and raised here. My family on my mom’s side has been in the valley for years and years. My roots to Moffat County run deep, therefore it only makes sense that I would call this place home. I am here to stay.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I generally work six days a week, so I don't usually have a whole lot of time for play. When I do get a free minute or two, I love to spend time with friends and family and my fur baby, Winston. My boyfriend and I look forward to warm weather so we can take his project Jeep for trail rides. I have also just recently taken up knitting! I love to make hats, although that is the only thing I have managed to complete so far.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

When I was young, my mom gave me a copy of a poem that has stuck with me for years. It is so important to me that I keep a copy in my wallet so I have it with me everywhere I go. The poem is called "The Dash,” by Linda Ellis. My favorite excerpt reads, "For it matters not how much we own: the cars, the house, the cash. What matters is how we live and love and how we spend our dash."

Ellis is referring to the dash between the dates on a tombstone. The date of your birth and the date of your death. The whole poem is about how you spend your time between those two dates. I find this poem so meaningful. I keep it with me to remind me to put my heart into everything I do so I can be proud of the way I spent my dash.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

I can't speak for others in my industry, but for myself, I see prosperity. I see myself expanded into a building that I own so I can progress my business for myself, my clients, and for the community.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County what would you change and why?

I would love to see more businesses and less vacant spaces. I believe that more businesses will grow our tiny but mighty town for the good. Allowing more companies into our community will allow existing business to thrive, including myself, all in all, assisting Moffat County in flourishing.

What else would you like readers to know?

I want to make sure people know how grateful I am. I feel beyond blessed to be a part of such a loving and supportive community. I know that I started my career young, 18 years young, to be exact, but that just gives me so many more years to be a part of this beautiful industry.