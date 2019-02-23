Moffat County 20 Under 40: Lance Poole — Fueling future of Northwest Colorado with Kum & Go

For the past year, Lance Poole has been regularly coming and going, which befits his place of employment.

Lance has been part of the Kum & Go convenience store chain in Craig since 2007, but it was in the beginning of 2018 that he moved up to a larger management role as the District 15 supervisor for the brand.

As noted in a nomination letter from Justin Poole, he manages and oversees the region of Northwest Colorado. Besides Moffat County, the wider radius extends hundreds of miles, to Hayden, Meeker, Rangely, Granby, Kremmling, Steamboat Springs, and Wyoming locations in Rock Springs and Kemmerer.

Poole strives to keep the 24-hour stores in the area running smoothly for locals and visitors alike.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Lance Poole: I would like to find a way to better prepare youth for the workforce. I believe there are resources and programs we could utilize more efficiently to have a larger impact. I would like to either create or help build off existing programs to reach a larger population of youth. I would like to set them up for success to strengthen our workforce, not only in Moffat County, but wherever their career may take them.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I have the privilege of working with fantastic people. My job not only allows me to build relationships with associates and their families, but with vendors and customers as well! In 10 years, I see myself working for the same innovative, family-owned company, still serving the great communities we operate in today.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

Most recently, I was on the Moffat County Search and Rescue team. After I finish my degree, I hope to rejoin the team. Growing up in Moffat County, 4-H had a huge impact on my life. I can say with certainty I would not be where I am today without it. I plan to get involved with 4-H again very soon!

Who's your hero and why?

My grandfather, Bill Sloan, is my hero. My grandpa has been a huge influence in my life. He taught me the true meaning of hard work. He introduced me to hunting through conservation, which is a passion of mine that continues today. His ability to make people laugh is contagious. He cares about people and loves his family. He is someone I am proud to call Grandpa!

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I believe my generation has great ideas and has really embraced the meaning of creative thinking. We respect the way things have been done before, but we also enjoy a good challenge, even if it means thinking outside the box. Finding a more effective or efficient way to complete the same task is as much as fun as it is rewarding.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

My family moved to Moffat County in 1997. I was 11 at the time, and we moved here to be closer to family. We lived in Maybell, Colorado, for four years which was great! It allowed us to be really close to our grandparents, Bill and Linda Sloan. Maybell is full of great people, and I visit as often as I can. Friends and family are why I still reside here in Moffat County.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I am a very avid hunter. I find myself hunting everything Moffat County has to offer. The last few years, I have focused primarily on archery hunting. It provides a number of challenges in the field, which I love. I was fortunate enough to harvest a trophy bull during my first year of archery hunting that made the Pope & Young record book.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

I recently read "The Power of Body Language," by Joe Navarro. In my role, I interview applicants for numerous positions across two states. This book will help me identify key behaviors of an applicant during an interview. Having the ability to identify these behaviors will assist me in hiring the highest qualified applicant.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

Kum & Go has a large presence, not only in Moffat County, but the entire Yampa Valley, as well. We opened the new Kum & Go marketplace store on the east side of town just over two years ago. We are proud of the communities we serve, and I am confident we will continue to have a strong future within Moffat County.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County what would you change and why?

I am not sure I would change anything about Moffat County. I enjoy the wildlife, the scenery, all of the outdoor activities, and the people. These reasons are why I have called Moffat County home for the past 20-plus years. If I could add one thing to Moffat County, it would be a recreation center. I believe it would enhance the way of life for a lot of youth, promote wellness, and may attract new residents.

What else would you like readers to know?

There is a quote by Fred Bear that I think about almost every day, being an avid outdoorsman: "Immerse yourself in the outdoor experience. It will cleanse your soul and make you a better person."