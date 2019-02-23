Moffat County 20 Under 40: Kristen Vigil — Providing helping hand through United Way

Kristen Vigil’s job title says it all.

As community impact coordinator for Moffat County United Way, Vigil’s function within the charitable organization is to ensure its service have an impact on those within the community who most need it.

With work through programs such as Bridges Out of Poverty and the Self-Sufficiency Team, her goal of helping clients improve their lives, financially and otherwise, is a daily motivator to help as many people as possible.

United Way Executive Director Annette Norton referred to Vigil as “a true young leader in our community” in her nomination.

“A servant leader, Kristin both leads the way and helps other to do the same,” Norton said.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Kristin Vigil: My heart aches each time I hear about addiction, suicide, and pain our youth are experiencing. I would solve the problem that many young people feel they do not have choices or resources to live a healthy and happy life.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Being involved in my community in a helping role has been a significant part of my life. I see myself continuing in that role; I love people and seeing them succeed.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

Working at Moffat County United Way certainly keeps me involved with various community organizations, but I am most involved with Connections 4 Kids, currently. Connections 4 Kids strengthens resources for children and their families in Moffat and Rio Blanco counties.

Who's your hero and why?

That is a tough question! I have had many wonderful influences in my life, but I specifically want to note my middle and high school music teacher, Mrs. Noem. There have been few people I’ve known as selfless, genuine, and determined as her. Even in the midst of incredible loss and hardship, Mrs. Noem inspired and encouraged her students.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

Generation Y, millenials, people born between 1982 to 2000, whatever you want to call us … we have a thirst for knowledge and the ability to find the answers.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

When first visiting here, I met kind, helpful, and welcoming people. It felt a bit like my hometown, but better. It was just the place I was looking for at the time.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I can always find something fun to do in Moffat County, like exploring public land, camping, or tubing the river, but I really enjoy the local shops and restaurants in downtown Craig. When I am with friends or family, I have a great time supporting local businesses and visiting people around me.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

Often, I am reading for professional development, but recently I began reading “Sacred Choices,” by Christel Nani for personal growth. The book helps a person identify their core beliefs and challenge them, if needed. I am thinking about relationships, desires, and expectations I put on myself and other people.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

I see a continued need for nonprofits and human service agencies in Moffat County in the future. Our nonprofits provide important services throughout the community that prove to be valuable, like offering classes, transportation, case management, financial assistance, and help accessing resources.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

If I could change one thing about Moffat County, I would change thoughts that this area isn’t worth fighting for. Moffat County is special to me, and I long for everyone to see how wonderful it is here!