Moffat County 20 Under 40: Kalee Voegtle — Promoting confidence, respect, discipline

Education: Bachelor’s of arts, interdisciplinary studies and elementary education with an emphasis in English, acrobatic arts, Level 1 acrodance certification

Moffat County “20 Under 40” honoree Kalee Voegtle has devoted her life to working with children, but in the classroom and in the dance studio, and says she can't imagine it any other way.

As a teacher, she says she hopes to continue providing Moffat County's youth with the tools and support they need to achieve succeed in the future.

Confidence, strength, and a solid work ethic are lessons she strives to instill in her students and attributes vital to a healthy, happy life.

The Craig Press recently caught up with Voegtle to ask about her career, her guiding principles, and her work in the community.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Kalee Voegtle: I hope to help promote self-confidence, self-respect, and discipline among students of all ages in the classroom and in the dance studio.

Recommended Stories For You

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself continuing work in education in some fashion and teaching dance classes. I love working with kids of all ages and can't imagine a time where I am not working with kids in some way or another.

Who's your hero and why?

My mom is my hero. She is a confident, strong, hard-working woman who has shown me that I can do anything I put my mind to. She has built several businesses and has been helpful and encouraging in my journey of opening Studio V.

“As we grow, I hope to develop the other sides of a performing arts school. I would love to see Craig have a musical theater program and a place where music and voice lessons can be taught.”

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I think that my generation is hard-working, like many generations before it, but we have also lived with a growth in technology, which sets us apart from other generations before us. With the growth of technology, we have had the opportunity to grow our own knowledge and opportunities. We have become entrepreneurs in large numbers and created jobs that were not in existence 10 to 20 years ago.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

My husband's job as a wildland firefighter for the Bureau of Land Management brought us to Craig in 2006 for the summers until we purchased a house and moved to Craig year-round in 2010.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

As a family, we spend a lot of time at the bowling alley. I also enjoy spending time outside in the summer visiting the parks around town. Since I enjoy learning, I like going to both the Museum of Northwest Colorado and the Wyman Living History Museum with my son and students and taking my son to the library.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

The most recent thing that I read was "Nine Planks to Becoming a Bridge Builder," by Tina Schuler. This book really made me conscious of the relationships that I build with students, both in my classroom and in my dance studio. I would not be able to teach students math, reading, writing, ballet, jazz, tap, or many other things if I were to neglect building relationships with my students. Students need to know that you care about them and that you have their best interests at heart.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

I see Studio V continuing to grow as a dance studio and provide girls and boys of all ages a place to express themselves as individuals. As we grow, I hope to develop the other sides of a performing arts school. I would love to see Craig have a musical theater program and a place where music and voice lessons can be taught.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County what would you change and why?

If I could change one thing about Moffat County, I would create more places and things for kids and families to do around town. More recreational programs for kids in the winter and summer, such as cross country trails, activities on the river, an indoor pool with a slide, and more sports programs would be great. As well as places for parents to take small children that is indoors during our long cold winters.

What else would you like readers to know?

Dancing Under the Big Top, our circus-themed dance program, will be on June 8 at the Moffat County High School. All of my dancers have put in a lot of work since September to grow as dancers and are excited to showcase what they have learned in what will be a fun and enjoyable show.