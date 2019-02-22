Moffat County 20 under 40: Justin Stokes — Life as a good neighbor

Like a good neighbor, insurance agent Justin Stokes finds it’s important to contribute to the community.

“I’m a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. The church participates in a lot of volunteer work throughout the community, which I try to be a part of. Also, for State Farm Insurance, I host and sponsor many events throughout the year that the community can come out and enjoy,” he said.

Stokes was nominated by Nichole Stokes who wrote, “He is 29 and has owned his State Farm agency here in Craig for three years. He is always trying his best to do things to support the community of Craig.”

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Justin Stokes: I would like to solve world hunger and peace, but in the world we live in, that seems to be a pipe dream. I think by volunteering and helping make a difference in the community is where it all starts. But, being an insurance agent, I would like to reduce the amount of uninsured motorists in Colorado. Colorado has one of the highest numbers of uninsured motorists in the nation, and by adopting certain laws, we could reduce the issue.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

My main priority in life is my family. In 10 years, I see myself continuing to be a loving husband and father. As far as business goes, I still see myself being a part of State Farm Insurance, either by continuing to expand the business here in Moffat County or possibly working into management for State Farm corporate.

Who's your hero and why?

My dad is my hero. He passed away four years ago, but it was him who taught me the value of hard work. My dad was always my harshest critic, but it was because he believed in me and saw my potential. My dad shaped me into the man I am today.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

Being a part of the millennial generation, we get a bad rap for just about everything. This generation grew up during the Great Recession, and I think what sets our generation apart is that they value experiences over worldly possessions.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I'm from a small town in Idaho. I enjoy living in a small community where I can raise a family. I also love the outdoors.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I love to hunt and fish, and Moffat County has plenty of it when I find the time. Also, I'm athletic, and like to get out and play sports.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

I love to read, but I recently read a quote by Gordon B. Hinckley that says, "Without hard work, nothing grows but weeds." It helped me realize what you put into life is what you get out of it.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in Moffat County?

In the future, I hope State Farm continues to be a valuable part of the community and continues to grow.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

I would love to see a recreational center put in for the community. It's a great place for the community to get together to play sports and stay in shape. Also, it would be great to keep the kids in the community busy and out of trouble.

What else would you like readers to know?

I enjoy cooking and baking.