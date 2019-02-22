Moffat County 20 Under 40: Justin Kawcak — Investing in the people of Craig, Northwest Colorado

From his profession to his volunteer activities, Craig native Justin Kawcak is investing in his community.

“My wife, Ashley, and I moved here in 2015 to start a business. As a Craig native, Moffat County has always been home. I enjoy the small town atmosphere, outdoors, and people in this community. Having so many friends and family here makes it easy to stay,” said Kawcak, who recently became a registered sales associate for LPL Financial.

Kawcak was nominated by his wife, Ashley Kawcak, who said of her husband, "I feel that Justin is a perfect fit to be recognized in ’20 Under 40′ because of his involvement with different organizations and his drive to grow businesses of and relationships with other young professionals within Moffat County."

The Craig Press recently caught up with Kawcak to ask about his career, his recreational pursuits, and his thoughts on living in a small community.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Justin Kawcak: As a community, we need more activities and infrastructure to recruit and retain young professionals in Moffat County.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Right here in Craig, continuing my financial services career with LPL Financial, enjoying time with my family and friends, traveling, and just enjoying life. I have been professionally securities licensed for seven years and truly love what I do and where I do it.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I have had an opportunity to work with some great organizations in this community, including serving as a member of the Board of Directors of Moffat County United Way, serving as a local area leader and chair of the Golf Tournament Committee for Bear River Young Life, and as a current member of the Yampa Valley Young Professionals. I am also a current member of the Board of Directors for the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and a current member of the Craig Kiwanis Club where I was past club president.

Who's your hero and why?

My parents, Candi Miller and Kenny Kawcak, have always been my heroes. My mom has always been my biggest fan and supporter. She continuously demonstrates kindness, compassion, integrity, and the importance of family. My dad taught me the importance of hard work, and I'm sure I get my sense of humor, drive, and public speaking abilities from him.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

Our generation is hungry for opportunities and success. Despite being stereotyped as lazy and infatuated with avocado toast (which I have never tried), we are driven to work hard and dedicate ourselves to constant improvement. Craig's current group of young people should instill everyone with a reinvigorated feeling of excitement for our community's future. This group is caring, involved, and devoted to becoming as knowledgeable and efficient as possible for their chosen professions.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I enjoy golfing, camping, and all the outdoor activities that Moffat County has to offer.



What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

One of my more recent books was, “Good to Great,” by Jim Collins. Towards the end of the book, the author discusses the significance of a meaningful life and devoting yourself to meaningful work. This book gave me a sharpened focus on being the best I can be in all I partake in. This renewed focus will continue to add value to my life and the lives of those around me.



What kind of future do you see for your industry in Moffat County?

Some things will never change. People will always appreciate a handshake and need a professional to turn to for financial guidance and advice; someone willing to devote their time and energy to their profession. Helping people work towards their financial goals and objects, with their best interest in mind, is at the heart of everything we do. Our team will always be devoted to the people we serve, the community we call home, and will continue to be as educated, friendly, and helpful as possible. We will need to continuously keep pace with technological trends, constantly be reviewing ways of improving, remain competitively priced, and remain knowledgeable in an ever-evolving financial services industry.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

Supporting local businesses and recruiting/retaining young professional are the two items that I feel are most important for this community to continue to focus and improve upon.



What else would you like readers to know?

The real credit should go to our great team at LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. We have great people in our office and strive to do our best day in and day out. I would also like to thank my wife, Ashley. She is the rock of our family. Thank you to Craig Press for recognizing me in this special publication. I am humbled and appreciative of the recognition. This community is a great place to call home, and I am looking forward to working with this community for years to come.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.