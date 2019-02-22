Moffat County 20 Under 40: Jesse Joe Arthurs — An honor to serve in times of loss

Moffat County “20 Under 40” honoree Jesse Arthurs says he's frequently been asked through the years what led him to choose a career working with grieving families who are going through the worst times of their lives.

The answer, he says, is simple: He chooses to devote his life spreading love and joy because he sees it as a way to truly make a positive difference in the lives of others.

One of his favorite quotes, he says, comes from Maya Angelou, who wrote: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Through helping to shepherd people through the darkest times in lives, he says, he hopes to make a lasting and positive difference in the lives of his friends and neighbors.

The Craig Press recently caught up with Arthurs and asked him about his job, his community, and his hopes for the future.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Jesse Arthurs: If I could solve one problem in Moffat County, it would be to fix the lack of community engagement. It is too easy to take the backseat and allow only a portion of our community citizens to make a difference in Moffat County. We should take pride in the community that we love.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself owning Grant Mortuary and continuing to honor and celebrate the lives of Moffat County and surrounding communities. I love to help people through the loss of a loved one. It is an honor to serve my community in such a profound way.

“Over the years, I have been asked many times, how can you work in a mortuary with grieving families everyday? The answer is simple for me. If I can spread guidance and hope to a family during a difficult time in their lives, I know I am making a difference, and that God is proud of the work I’m doing.”

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I am involved in the Craig Rotary Club, where I have made lifelong friendships with other Moffat County citizens. I have also volunteered serving food at the St. Michael's Soup Kitchen when I am able. In February, I look forward to serving on the Moffat County Child Fatality Prevention Review Team.

Who's your hero and why?

I would honestly say that my hero/mentor would have to be Owen Grant. I have learned so much from him over the last 20 years, and I respect and admire the business that he built in Craig. Owen is a very honorable man and I know that Moffat County appreciates the services he has provided over the years. I hope some day, someone will say the same thing about me.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I believe my generation consists of many hard-working individuals. We watched our parents (Baby Boomers) work hard to provide for their families. My generation was also introduced to the world of the internet, which we all know has been a great source to reach clientele. I believe that sets my generation apart from others.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I chose Moffat County, because my family settled here (Axial Basin) in the early 1950s. I really enjoy living in a community where I grew up and where my grandparents worked hard to make a living. Also, my parents and five siblings also live and work here, so it is nice to be close to my family.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

To be honest, I do not have a lot of time for play. When I do, I’ve enjoyed going to the gym, going for walks with my dogs and spending time at the park with my family.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

One of my favorite quotes by Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” This quote truly speaks to my heart because, no matter what I’ve said or done, what matters most is the way I make people feel. I love to smile and show love to everyone I come in contact with every day. We never know what someone else is going through in the life, so I choose to spread a little joy.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

In my career, I see funerals being held less often. We live in a very busy society and a lot of people do not see the value of funerals and the closure that it brings to family and friends. My job is to help families honor their loved ones in a respectful and dignified way.

If you could change one things about Moffat County what would you change and why?

If I could change one thing about Moffat County it would be to save our library. I go to the library on a weekly basis, so I would hate to see the doors close. I believe it is one of the greatest assets a community can own and support. Let’s continue to promote to our younger generations that they have access to a wealth of knowledge right in Moffat County.

What else would you like readers to know?

