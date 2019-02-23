Jennifer Mattern is the 29-year-old human resources generalist at Northwest Colorado Health in Craig. She holds a bachelor’s degree in science-health and exercise science with a business minor from Colorado State University.

Besides her regular contributions to the organization’s mission of keeping residents of the area healthy physically and otherwise, Mattern has a drive for good health in many elements of her life with a “20 Under 40” nomination from Michelle Stoffle.

We caught up with Jennifer to chat with her about her life in Craig.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Mattern: I would love for all communities to have access to a wider variety of healthy, fresh, nutritional food. I know this is something that is emerging. I would also love to have a system for all schools to provide healthier, more nutritional food for our kids.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

This is a hard question; life changes all the time and takes us in directions we never imagined. I have to say I prefer to live in the now, and although I like to plan for the future I cannot say I have my life mapped out entirely. That being said, I would like continue growing in my career and obtain my master’s degree in human resource management as goals in the future.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I am a CrossFit Level 1 Trainer at WHC CrossFit, and I participate in volunteer work through my agency, Northwest Colorado Health.

Who's your hero and why?

I can't say I have a specific hero, I absolutely look up to my mother and father, Marianne and Glen Maigatter. They have been the most inspiring people to learn from and have both been strong in challenges in life and faced them head-on, and have taught me to do the same. The determination, strength — mental and physical — dedication and triumph of the CrossFit Games athletes also make them heroes to me. As for our community, we have many heroes, I find all who protect and help in our community are heroes and are what makes our home a wonderful and safe place to live.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

My generation is full of innovative, independent and bright thinkers. We live in a time where we are free to implement and utilize the creative ways we think even if we fail at first try. I think my generation views the world in ways some may not have before and are excited about challenges and overcoming them in new ways.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I grew up here, and a large amount of my family resides in Moffat and Routt counties.

I love the sense of community being in a small town and being able to catch up with people just going to the store. I love that our community comes together for everyone and anyone who needs it and how strong of a force we all are together.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

My family and I love the outdoors we spend much of our time outside with friends and family, camping, hiking, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, boating and exercise.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

My most treasured time reading is with my 1-year-old son, who is learning all about the world through reading with myself, his dad and sisters. Reading with him has reopened a new love for books in a different way. I am reminded of being silly, brave, humble and of morals that we should all try a little harder to remember. “The Little Blue Truck” by Alice Schertle is one of our favorites; it reminds us of the importance of helping others.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

I see my industry and career as ever-changing. As society changes so will the roles and responsibilities of human resources.

If you could change one things about Moffat County what would you change and why?

I would love for our county to encourage more active lifestyles and to have more venues to be physically active. I would have maintained sidewalks on every street, not only would this encourage physical activity but it would also ensure safety of those walking, biking, etc. I would also love a recreation center and more trails throughout and around the city.

What else would you like readers to know?

I feel honored to have been nominated and grateful to give people the opportunity to learn a little bit more about me.