Moffat County 20 Under 40: Jason Bacon — Building up today’s local youth for tomorrow

Jason Bacon is the store manager at Samuelson’s True Value Hardware, Lumber and Rental store in Craig. He graduated from Moffat County High School in 1998 and attended Colorado Northwestern Community College and KAPLAN University.

Besides playing a part in customers’ home improvement projects, involvement with organizations like the local 4-H chapter keeps him busy.

We sat down with Jason and asked him what he’s all about.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Bacon: Crime. I would like to go back where we could leave our cars and houses unlocked, leave our keys in the ignition, leave a loaded rifle in the back window, let our kids out to play in the neighborhoods, all of these things and never fear that someone is going to take them. I would like to see punishment for offenses that actually deter someone from offending, let alone habitually offending. I would like accountability for those that break the law and for those that hand down the punishment for doing so.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Here, hopefully healthier, wealthier, and wiser.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

Moffat County 4-H Foundation, treasurer; Moffat County Junior Livestock Sale; Moffat County 4-H; Craig Church of Christ. Our youth is our future, so I try to invest my volunteer time to benefit them.

Who's your hero and why?

The working class American — I find it hard to just pick one. I respect and admire anyone who is trying to better themselves, their kids, their community, and their world. I admire the ones that work hard to provide for and take care of their family. I admire those that go to work to protect all of us. I admire those that care for the sick or injured. I admire those that try to help people who cannot help themselves. I admire anyone with a drive to be better and do better. These are the true heroes to me; they sacrifice so much in order to keep the families fed and safe.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

We are the generation that is old enough to know better but maybe too young to put in the needed effort to care. I feel like there is a few of us that are involved, awake, invested, and care, but that there are a lot that keep their head down and just go with the flow. Maybe not as motivated to become the leaders and workers that we need today to set up our kids' future and to show a really good example. We have a good foundation of being raised when we were, and I sincerely hope we can get our acts together to hand over this great country to the generations that come after us.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

Born and raised — this is where I want my children to grow up.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

We enjoy hunting and fishing as a family. My wife Sarah is a 4-H Club leader, and all of our children are 4-H members, so we enjoy many of the local 4-H activities here.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

An article in the "Hardware Connection.” It spoke of the technology age and how so much of commerce is going to online, self-checkout, and electronically conducted transactions. The article showed many examples of how much has changed in the last few years but cited a lot of people craving human interaction and that, in reality, they wanted a person to help them rather than a computer. In some instances, they were willing to pay a small increase in price in order to transact with a person at a brick-and-mortar store rather than a computer.

I could not help but think how I sometimes am in a hurry to get through and find myself in the self-checkout but in the end wish I would have waited the 30 seconds in line to conduct my business with a person. This gives me hope for our future that we continue to have brick-and-mortar stores, and people in them that want to be there to work and talk with people. I enjoy my customers; I enjoy helping them, talking to them about their projects, or what they came to my store for. I like to get to know them and be the one they depend on to help them with all their building material needs.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

The building industry will always be needed as the population grows and structures age. I hear many people say as they shop "there is just something special about a small town lumber/hardware store.” I am confident in Moffat County sustaining a community and continuing to support local business.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County what would you change and why?

I would like a change in the perspective of some in the community and some of the leaders to stop trying to change Moffat County. The main reason I moved back to raise my kids here was because I loved growing up here. I do not want to change it. I love the "old" Moffat County, and I want it to stay that way. If I wanted a change, then I should be the one to move for that change, not change that of and those in my county.

What else would you like readers to know?

I am a proud native of Moffat County. Our county is my heritage, and I enjoy the outdoors and what is left of the West, and to me, that is Moffat County! I love it here and will do everything I can to keep it a great place for people to raise a family.