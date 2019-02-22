Moffat County 20 Under 40: From the Editor — The future’s in good hands

In our society, millennials — members of the generational cohort born between 1981 and 1996 — often get kind of a bad rap.

Too often, we hear about how this generation was brought up to believe that everyone is a winner, that any kid who competes should get a trophy, that feelings trump logic, that instant gratification is something the rest of society somehow owes them.

Too often, we see cartoons and memes depicting millennials as self-centered infants who expect the world to be delivered to them on a silver platter, regardless of how they perform (or fail to perform).

Too often, we're told that millennials are the kids who came running back home after completing their liberal arts educations to fritter away their 20s — and sometimes, their early 30s — playing video games in their parents' basement while fostering an absolute unwillingness to accept any responsibility whatsoever for the outcomes of their choices.

But as we look at the 20 young locals we honor in the pages that follow, we wonder who the purveyors of such stereotypes were looking at when they decided to drop everyone between the ages of 23 and 38 into the same box. As we compiled the stories of Moffat County's inaugural “20 Under 40” honorees, we saw the polar opposite of what such generalizations would have us believe.

We saw hard-working, idealistic, dreamers — solid young professionals who are more than willing to become the legs undergirding those ideals and dreams. We saw their intimate involvement in the continued well-being of the community that nurtured them. We saw innovators, visionaries, people who are not afraid to become the change they want to see in the world.

It's true that most stereotypes have some basis in fact, but frankly, and in our view, the stereotypes too often used to describe this group of outstanding young people couldn't be further from the truth.

As we worked to put this section together, we were given a glimpse of the future of Moffat County — and indeed, the future of this nation and this world.

And, from what we seen, that future is in very good hands.

Jim Patterson is editor of the Craig Press. Contact him at 970-875-1790 or jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com.