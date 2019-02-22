Moffat County 20 under 40: Dorina Fredrickson — Finding homes for others in her hometown

In her work with Country Living Realty, Dorina Fredrickson helps people in the area get in on the ground floor of living and working in Craig.

“She has invested in the community by not only buying her own home, but also other investments and properties,” wrote mentor Marylou Wisdom in her nomination of Fredrickson for 20 under 40. “She is personable, intelligent, hard-working, and a native Craig girl.”

We caught up with Dorina to learn more about her.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Fredrickson: One problem that I would like to solve is seeing some of Craig's vacant/empty buildings being filled. It would be great to see these buildings occupied with businesses and see them succeed. I've enjoyed seeing our downtown populate with some new small businesses as of late and would love to see that continue throughout Craig.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I see myself here in Moffat County enjoying this beautiful area and all it has to offer and continuing to grow as a person and my career as a realtor. I'm eager to continue to help Craig be the great town and community that it is and continue to build off of that. I see myself still being greatly involved in the community and future projects, and I am excited to think about where I am in 10 years!

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I am president of the Craig Association of Realtors two years running. We have a great group who are dedicated and excited to help Moffat County grow and prosper. From organizing scholarships for our high school seniors to helping with candidate forums and elections, my goal is to create opportunities within the community and see our local community thrive. I am also a member of Yampa Valley Young Professionals, aka The Network, and if you haven't heard of us and are interested in becoming a member, come see me! Our mission statement is to “connect young professionals within the Yampa Valley by promoting our communities in a positive manner by getting involved through social, social projects, and community activities.” We want to see Craig be the best that Craig can be!

Who's your hero and why?

If I had to pick one person, I would have to say Marylou Wisdom. She recently retired as a realtor with Country Living Realty but has been a great influence and mentor for me. She started selling real estate in 1978 and didn't stop until she retired in 2017. Her professionalism and dedication has been a great example. For almost 40 years, she balanced her career, friends, and family and kept a genuine sense of humor through it all! She started a successful, locally-owned-and-operated real estate office, Country Living Realty, that is still locally owned, operated, and thriving today. When I look at successful people, she is by far one of the most successful, not just in her professional career, but in life, too. A shout-out to my other heroes, my amazing friends and family who support and encourage me every day!

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I think my generation has a lot of potential and some great attributes that could really impact our future in a positive way. I and my close friends my age are motivated, confident, and ambitious. We like new challenges, value teamwork, and appreciate input. My generation is very tech-savvy, and I think there is a fine line between being tech-savvy and still being able to develop a personal relationship. Sometimes, our generation needs to remember that and incorporate it a little more often. We like to set goals and work hard and efficiently to achieve those goals. When we aren't successful and stumble, we get back up and try again.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I was born and raised here. I consider myself lucky to have grown up in this community and had the opportunity to see Moffat County grow and change over the years. I love the outdoor recreation that Moffat County has to offer, along with the friendly faces and down-to-earth community.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I love that Moffat County has endless outdoor activities and four beautiful seasons! I enjoy everything from floating the river, paddle-boarding at Elkhead, camping, fishing, watching my nephews play baseball and football in the summer to snowshoeing and sledding in the winter. We have some great areas to explore, from Browns Park to Freeman to the Flat Tops. Moffat County is a great, huge backyard for the lucky individuals and families who call this home!

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

I recently read a great read about fundamentals that play into being successful. The author talks about how easy it is to lose sight with our busy schedules and routines and how it's important to take in what you have and be grateful, live in the moment, finish what you start, be resilient, think outside the box, and keep an open mind. Sometimes, it's so easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle you forget to slow down and appreciate everything you do have. It was a good reminder!

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

I see my future and industry continuing to grow together and being strong and successful. I truly enjoy helping people find the home of their dreams, whether it be a first-time buyer, move-up buyer, someone looking to relocate to or from the area, or a senior looking to downsize. It gives me personal fulfillment, as well as a successful career helping clients with one of the most important purchases of their life.

If you could change one things about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

I would really like to see our natural resources a little more accessible, offering more activities and opportunities for our community. We live in such a great community with some really amazing folks and amazing outdoor opportunities, but it would be great if our community could expand on our natural recreational opportunities and offer more for our youth, adults, and seniors.

What else would you like readers to know?

I am a full-time realtor at Country Living Realty here in Craig. Craig is my hometown, and as I have grown up here, I have realized how much Craig really has to offer. Anytime I leave town, I am so grateful to come home to this great little town of ours and walk down the street or into a store and see friendly people and smiles, whether strangers or not. You just don't find that elsewhere, and it only takes one day in the big city to appreciate just how lucky I am to live where I live. I am invested in this town and community and seeing it prosper. I truly value living in Moffat County!