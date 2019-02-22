Moffat County 20 Under 40: Desiree Moore — Building community one grant at a time

From creating lesson plans to writing compelling stories that capture the attention of funders in her role as development and grant-writing at Northwest Colorado Health, Desiree Moore has used her energy to help build her community.

“Desiree is now our development coordinator and was formerly at CNCC, where she started as a recruiter and eventually rose to director of community education. She is a loving mom and is an active community member. I believe she was also a founding member of the young professionals’ network. She is definitely deserving of this recognition,” said her boss, Suzi Mariano, director of marketing and development for Northwest Colorado Health.

Moore believes her generation has lots to offer.

“Although many people think millennials are characterized by the need for instant gratification and avocado toast, I like to think that we are the generation that is excited to take ownership and think outside the box,” she said.

The Craig Press recently caught up with Moore with questions about her career and life in Moffat County.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Desiree Moore: It is difficult to pick only one problem to solve, given if I had the ability and capacity to solve anything, but at the end of the day, my passion lies with education. Despite our progress in creating equal opportunity for all, there continues to exist inequalities in access to quality education nationally and worldwide. I would love to contribute to solving disparities that exist so that anyone regardless of where they come from has the tools necessary to arm themselves with knowledge.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I have always been an avid planner, laying out the steps and actions required to reach a specific destination. However, with time, I have come to learn that, despite my careful planning, I change, situations change, and other people change. With that, I recently began to concentrate more on where I am versus where I want to be. I have no idea where I will be in 10 years, and I am working on making peace with this uncertainty. I am certain, though, that I will still be working towards creating a better world and improving the quality of life for as many people as possible, both directly and indirectly.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

Over my last eight years in Moffat County, I have given my time and talents to a variety of organizations and causes. I have had the honor to build relationships with so many people and make a small but meaningful impact in our community. This last year, when I looked at my life and how I was spending my time, I realized that I needed and wanted to spend more time with my family and learn something called work/life balance. I spent the year letting go of many of my responsibilities and concentrating my energy on being a mother first. Thankfully, I still feel connected to the community through my work at Northwest Colorado Health and the courses I teach at CNCC.

Who's your hero and why?

I have so many heroes. Women who have come into my life and selflessly taken me under their wing and supported me through many endeavors. Yet, if I were to pick my idol, that person I want to be like when I grow up, I would have to say Martin Luther King Jr. He was a wonderful man who stood strong and peacefully in the face of threats and violence to make the world a better place for all. The courage and kindness he exhibited are qualities that I admire in a person and would like to continue to develop within myself.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

Moffat County chose me. I moved here haphazardly eight years ago and really didn't know if the move would hold any permanence. Our community chose to give me a chance and allow me to be a part of it. Soon, I fell in love with the close-knit and supportive nature of the people in Moffat County.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

I don't know if I play much, but when I have free time, I love to create, read, and hike.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

I have read so many books that have changed and evolved the way I think. I love stories of people who come from less and with the right supports and some perseverance, they are able to change their circumstances. One of the best books I have read recently is titled, “A Piece of Cake,” by Cupcake Brown. It is a memoir written by an African-American woman who was handed a poor deal at an early age and turned to a life of gang violence, prostitution, and drug abuse. Somehow, this brave and resilient woman was able to put this behind her, went back to school, and is now a successful attorney. Stories like those solidify my belief that all people are capable of change and greatness.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in Moffat County?

I feel that there will always be a need for the kind of work that Northwest Colorado Health does. We provide vital services to our community through our many programs, including public health, home health, hospice care, primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services, regardless of a person's ability to pay. I believe that our community will always be in need of comprehensive health services and feel blessed to work for an organization that puts their patients and the health of our community first.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

If I could change one thing, it would be the current diversity of industry in our community. Although I know that diversifying our economy is no easy task and doesn't happen overnight, it is something that needs to happen. The future of our community depends on strategic and focused economic development efforts. I am very thankful for the work our local economic development office has done and hope we continue our efforts toward reaching diversity.

What else would you like readers to know?

When I came to Moffat County, I had come from a life of struggle and tribulation and was lost. I want to thank this community for helping me find my way.