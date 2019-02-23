Moffat County 20 Under 40: Derek Duran — Seeking to build Craig up

Derek Duran is a builder in multiple ways.

As a key part of the family business, Duran & Pearce Contractors, he has a regular influx of projects keeping him busy around Craig.

On another level, Duran has regularly worked to strengthen the area in other ways, as mayor pro tem on the Craig City Council and on local boards, such as Colorado Northwestern Community College and Craig Parks and Recreation, to name a few.

Duran had multiple nominations for “20 Under 40,” submissions from Lois Wymore, Ashley Kawcak, and Mayor John Ponikvar.

“Derek is an amazing hard worker and huge asset for our community,” nominations read.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Recommended Stories For You

Derek Duran: I would like to help assist in the diversification of the Craig and Moffat County economy.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully, here in Craig, continuing to operate a successful business and continuing to be involved. I want to have a family that can go enjoy trail systems, river systems, and other new outdoor recreation activities that have been developed between.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

City City Council, Craig Moffat Economic Development Partnership, City of Craig Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

“We live in a great place that offers many opportunities. Unfortunately the main industry here is changing and will continue to change. We, as a community, need to accept that and move forward and capitalize on what we have here in Craig and Moffat County. Quality of life is attractive. If we can keep improving quality of life, Craig will become attractive to tourists and young families looking to move from larger cities to quiet towns.”

Who's your hero and why?

Many people have been highly influential to me. My parents have been great role models and supporters, and I seem to learn daily from them. The support system I receive from my family is always strong and that means a lot. And John Elway!

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

We’re technologically driven. Everything seems to be done via smartphones and tablets, which is both good and bad. Life moves a lot faster now. Live in the moment and not the past.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I grew up here and had a great childhood here. I see great opportunities in Moffat County. And it only takes me five minutes to get to work, which is a plus.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

Outdoor recreation: golf, hiking, boating.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

“Lead Yourself First,” by Raymond M. Kethledge and Michael S. Erwin. I enjoy learning from other leaders on how they handle tough situations.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

Hopefully bright! In my industry, just like many others, we are highly dependent on the coal industry. We will need to diversify and reach other markets to continue to be successful.

If you could change one things about Moffat County what would you change and why?

The fact that we need to embrace change. We live in a great place that offers many opportunities. Unfortunately the main industry here is changing and will continue to change. We, as a community, need to accept that and move forward and capitalize on what we have here in Craig and Moffat County. Quality of life is attractive. If we can keep improving quality of life, Craig will become attractive to tourists and young families looking to move from larger cities to quiet towns.