Where do you work: Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 E. US Highway 40

For more than a decade, kids in both Craig and Steamboat Springs have grown up with Dana Duran.

As the executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Colorado, Dana has been an integral part of developing young minds of the region, a fact that wasn’t lost on community member Dave DeRose when he nominated her for 20 Under 40.

We caught up with Dana to ask her what gives her the drive.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Duran: The first thing that comes to mind is not exactly a problem. I would like to increase involvement and decrease apathy. Involvement can be anything that brings you joy and supports others. Volunteering, joining a board or committee, being a public servant or becoming a donor are examples of involvement. There is so much power when we all work together to make our community a better place to live.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I will have a teenager and a 20-year-old. I cannot imagine 10 years, but I hope to be serving my community in my best capacity.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I sit on the board of directors for the Colorado Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs and Rise Above Colorado. I recently joined the El Pomar Northwest Regional Council and the VALE Board. (My husband) Ryan and I coach our children's Parks and Rec sports and support their individual interests.

Who's your hero and why?

Ryan Duran is my hero because he puts his heart and soul into everything he does, including our family. I am in awe of his generosity and his spirit.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I fit into the in-between generation of X and Y. This generation is characterized as honest, hard workers who are not as defined by technology as the future generations. This generation is set apart by those who watched “Saved by the Bell” and value family.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

When we left Denver, Ryan and I wanted to be able to see the stars. We wanted a community that felt like home and could help us raise a family. Moffat County provides a wonderful quality of life for us where we can see the stars, raise our children and explore the outdoors.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

My family and I love to explore the outdoors. In the summer you can find us fishing and water-skiing at Elkhead Reservoir, golfing at Yampa Valley Golf Course, biking across the community and swimming at the wave pool. In the spring and fall, we love to hike, bike, collect leaves and watch the kids play lots of sports. In the winter, we ski, snowshoe and build great snowmen. There is so much to do year-round!

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

In my book club, we recently read the book “Educated” that made me think about the value of education. Education is critically important and creates opportunities for all.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

Moffat County is a very giving community. As nonprofits, we depend on the generosity of our community to continue our work and provide valuable and needed services to our community. The Boys & Girls Club works hard every day to provide a safe and positive place for the youth in our community and this would not be possible without our dedicated board and staff members, donors, volunteers and parents.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

I am so proud to live and work in this community. I hope to see our community continue to grow and change with the needs of our residents and visitors.

What else would you like readers to know?

Thank you so much for this honor. I love my job and the opportunity to serve the youth and families of Craig and Steamboat Springs.