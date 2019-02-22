Moffat County 20 Under 40: Brandi Meek — Committed to helping safeguard freedom

Moffat County “20 Under 40” honoree Brandi Meek, who serves as law office manager at Keller Law LLC, as well as secretary of the Colorado GOP, has lived in Craig for 16 years and says she has no plans of leaving any time soon.

She says her generation is intimately concerned with preserving the freedoms upon which the United States of America was built and solving the problems that threaten those freedoms for posterity.

She adds she is particularly focused on gaining greater representation for Western Slope residents, who face very different problems and issues than people living on the Front Range.

The Craig Press recently caught up with Meek to learn her insights on the changing political environment and why she chose to make her home in Moffat County.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Brandi Meek: I would like for people to be more informed regarding what their government is doing. It's important, not just to you, but to your children and someday, your grandchildren. If we give away freedoms and liberties now, even if they are little, future generations will not have them.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years, I hope that my children (who will be grown then) are kind and moral men with a strong sense of self, but also humility. If I've done that, I will have succeeded with my life. I will still be pushing for freedom and working to protect our liberties. I would consider holding public office if it was the right time for my family and the right time in my life. That is, if I haven't found a way of having greater impact by then.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

In recent past, I've been associated with the Moffat County GOP, as well as the Yampa Valley Young Professionals. After seeing that decisions impacting our way of life were being made by those in Denver who had no idea who we are, I shifted focus to the statewide level. While I live and work in Moffat County, I spend many of my weekends trying to represent the Western Slope of Colorado, where there needs to be more representation. I've attended meetings for various organizations within Moffat County, and I love to support local fundraisers that are doing great work in our community.

Who's your hero and why?

My heroes are hands-down my parents. They believe that you should do what you believe is right, always. They taught by example the importance of honesty and the value of hard work, but also the importance of family and a work-life balance. They impressed that everyone's opinion is to be valued, and not to be intimidated by anyone, regardless of what job they may have. They love with 100 percent and show true devotion to one another.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

My generation lives in the moment more so than previous generations. We value experiences more and ownership of material belongings less. We've also been at war in the Middle East our entire adult lives. We haven't seen the strong and financially stable America that the previous generation recalls. We are plagued with student loan debt and a crippling national debt. It will be up to our generation to tackle these issues before they overwhelm us.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

My family moved to Craig in 2002. Often, when traveling the state, I am asked why I don't move. Then, I show them a photo of a Moffat County sunset. Not only are we 40 miles from Steamboat and all of the trails and fine dining you could desire, but the same distance west-northwest takes you to some of the most untouched land with natural beauty and wild horses. Moffat County is quiet, and you have room to breathe. There's just enough of the west still alive here. Plus, Moffat County residents will smile and wave at you, and men hold doors open for women. Moffat County has a charm to it.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

We love to play in Moffat County! We hike and spend a lot of time at Elkhead and Freeman in the summer. In the winter, we snowshoe and have snowball fights. There is nothing better than being in the middle of nowhere where you can see the stars and when, occasionally, a bit of the northern lights are visible, or finding petroglyphs left behind by cultures of the past and embracing that our history is still very much a part of Moffat County.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

I'm currently reading "Judicial Fortitude," by Peter Wallison (his new book). Peter's wife, Frieda, has been a colleague of mine for a number of years, which was how I came to begin reading Peter's work. Peter has a long and impressive resume, including being White House counsel for Ronald Reagan. This particular book is about the shift toward legislating from the bench as our courts are increasingly taking over the job of the legislature nationally. I've gained a new insight as to how far we've drifted from the checks and balances system that our founding fathers envisioned when they formed this great nation on the revolutionary idea of a constitutional republic.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

Honestly, we cannot continue to approach elections as we have in the past. The state needs the votes of rural Colorado citizens including those from Moffat County. What impacts us at home is decided by statewide elected officials. Our voice may not be as big as other counties, but we can be a mighty voice.

What else would you like readers to know?

Our community has great pride in the industries that exist within our region. I saw that pride when our community came together to send overwhelming comments regarding the attack on Colowyo and with the boycott of New Belgium beer (I still can't bring myself to order a Fat Tire). I would like to see that pride broaden more into pride of property and of more community cohesiveness. Reading the police blotter shows that, too often, we are quick to turn in our neighbor when maybe all they need is a little neighborly help.

I'm incredibly humbled and honored to be included among the other great men and women being recognized within our community. If I have one message to readers, it's not to limit yourself. When called to do something, do it. You have no idea where it will take you or how great your impact may be!