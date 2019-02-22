Moffat County 20 Under 40: Audrey Anna Masterson — Lender with heart of gold

Navigating the process involved with a home loan can be challenging, but helping customers through that process gives Yampa Valley Bank mortgage loan originator Audrey Anna Masterson a great deal of satisfaction.

“Sometimes, home loans can seem intimidating or complex. I am always striving to improve my knowledge and abilities to help each of my customers navigate the home loan process as seamlessly and as painlessly as possible. I want to be their person they call for all things home-loan related,” she said.

"I feel that Audrey Anna is a deserving candidate to be recognized in 20 under 40 because of her continued support of numerous organizations and nonprofits, commitment to her work and community, and contagious love of Moffat County," said her co-worker, Yampa Valley Bank credit analyst Ashley Kawcak, who nominated her.

“I love Moffat County, and most everyone I know does, too,” Masterson said.

The Craig Press recently caught up with Masterson to ask about her career and community involvement.

Craig Press: If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change and why?

Audrey Anna Masterson: What I would like to see changed are the actions of those few who don't love it. No community is perfect, and everyone is entitled to their opinions, but as responsible community members, we all owe it to ourselves and each other to step up and find a way to be part of the solution.

What problem would you like to solve?

Many problems that exist in the world keep me up at night, but the thing that I know I can do on a personal level is to be a solid resource for my customers.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In therapy, because I'll have a teenage daughter. I'm kidding. She's a wonderful little person. The actual 10-year plan includes keeping my health a top priority, being the best lender I can be, continuing to improve our financial picture, increasing our cow herd, and enjoying my time with my family.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I come from a long line of volunteers. It's something I really enjoy. Currently, I serve on the Moffat County United Way Board of Directors, am a member of the AJ Chapter of PEO, I help with the Moffat County Junior Livestock Sale, and am involved in St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. I also just completed my term with the Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors.

“I'm really honored to have received this nomination. I can think of lots of people that deserve recognition for the great things they do day in and day out. I'm proud to work and volunteer alongside them all.”

Who's your hero and why?

My grandparents. I can't pick just one. All four are brave, loyal, witty, wonderful souls. They're philanthropists, farmers, soldiers, students, immigrants … just a really great mix of role models for us growing up. They all saw opportunity here, and with hard work, they built lives to be proud of. I miss the three that have passed away every single day and know how lucky we are to be able to continue to make great memories with my grandmother, Audrey. Her birthday was on Jan. 31, so if you see her, give her a little shout-out.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

I know this is cliché, but I really do feel like we're lucky to have had an analog childhood but can still be successful and fully engaged in the fully digital working world of today. I think it allows us to connect with and appreciate many different generations easily.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

My family is here, and they mean the world to me. I also had people here in Moffat County that believed deeply in my abilities to thrive in the finance world. They gave me opportunities to jump-start and, a decade later, restart my finance career path. I'm thankful for their faith in me and would choose Moffat County all over again, no doubt!

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

Our livestock keep us pretty busy when we're not working. Even though sometimes it's exhausting and makes taking an actual vacation a challenge, we wouldn't have it any other way. We also try to spend as much time at the Yampa and camping as much as we can during the summer. The river is my favorite place to just sit and be at peace.

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

Ruby Payne's “Bridges Out of Poverty — Strategies for Professionals and Communities” was a real eye-opener. I learned so much from this book. It was recommended by the staff at United Way for the board to read, so we made a little book club out of it. It really opened my eyes to what some of the true and often misunderstood challenges are for people in poverty and why what some might think should be an easy solution isn't always so.

The tyranny of poverty is truly a force to be reckoned with. The book was heartbreaking and enlightening but also empowering, because it helped the board build on our existing framework so we can most effectively support the many educational, health-based, and resource-building programs the United Way is part of.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in Moffat County?

The future looks bright for Yampa Valley Bank. The staff is amazing and have definitely earned the Best of Moffat County Award for the past nine years. We're set up for success.

What else would you like readers to know?

