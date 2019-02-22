Moffat County 20 Under 40: Ashley Kawcak — Keeping an open mind

Education: Bachelor’s of business administration with finance and management concentrations from Colorado Mesa University; certificate from Colorado Graduate School of Banking

As a millennial, Moffat County “20 Under 40” honoree Ashley Kawcak believes growing up during a time of enormous technological advances has instilled in her generation the ability to embrace change and adapt to a shifting social landscape.

As a new parent, however, she has also come to believe that what works for one person may not be right for another and that what worked today may not necessarily work tomorrow.

That's why she says keeping an open mind and fostering adaptability will be crucial moving into the future.

The Craig Press recently caught up with Kawcak with a few questions about her life, her career, and her work in the community.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Ashley Kawcak: I would love for the perspective to shift from thinking there is nothing to do in Moffat County to focusing on all of the wonderful things there are to do here. We don't have the same amenities as big cities, but we have lots of different ones to offer.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Ten years from now, I see me and my family continuing to enjoy Craig and Moffat County. Hopefully, by then our family will have grown, and we will be running around to sporting events and school activities. I hope to advance in my career and be able to volunteer more in this community.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

I am currently the vice chair and treasurer of the Memorial Regional Health Foundation and the treasurer of the Yampa Valley Young Professionals. I also help with a few Bear River Young Life events throughout the year.

Who's your hero and why?

My mom and dad are my heroes because of the values and morals they instilled in me. As a new parent, I have come to appreciate this even more. They have constantly been my biggest supporters and have helped me achieve many of my dreams. I would not be where I am today without them and continue to look to them for support, advice, and guidance.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

As a millennial, I feel that my generation is often underestimated. We grew up as technology saw huge advances and as social media changed the way of communicating. I feel that my generation is set apart by our ability to change and adapt with technology.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I chose Moffat County initially for a job advancement for my husband. As I have come to love this small town, I am happy and blessed to be raising my family near close friends and family.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

One of my favorite things to do in Moffat County is look at wildlife. I also enjoy camping and spending time outside (mostly when the weather is warm).

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think?

Since my son was born, I feel that all I have been reading is parenting books and blogs. The one common denominator that I have pulled from each one is that what works for someone else won't always work for you, and that's OK, and what works today won't always work tomorrow. I think this is true in all facets of our lives, not just parenting. We have to have an open mind to be able to adapt and grow in the future.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

The banking industry is an interesting one to watch and learn about. I have heard multiple times that the brick-and-mortar bank is dying. I don't feel that this is a statement that holds true for our small town bank. When I walk into work, interacting with our customers, I am instantly made aware of how much they appreciate having a local, trustworthy bank.

If you could change one things about Moffat County what would you change and why?

If I could change one thing, it would be to have the numerous organizations in Moffat County start working together towards our same goal instead of against each other.

What else would you like readers to know?

I am happy and honored to be part of this community as a young individual. I think Craig is a great place to live, work, and raise my family.