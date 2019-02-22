Moffat County 20 Under 40: Adrie Salcido — Focused on providing quality health care, finding ‘why’ of people around her

As the director of community outreach for Memorial Regional Health, Adrie Salcido is tasked with finding the best ways to improve health care for Craig residents of all ages.

As the mother of a 3-year-old, improving the industry in the area is a daily motivation for her, as is as finding new ways to enhance the best elements of Northwest Colorado to keep it going strong for years to come.

In her nomination for “20 Under 40,” MRH’s Jennifer Riley referred to Salcido as a much-needed part of the organization.

“Adrie is an asset to our organization and our community. She’s got deep roots here, and that serves her well in her role,” Riley said.

Craig Press: What problem would you like to solve?

Adrie Salcido: I wish we had a culture of action in Moffat County, one where, when people wanted something bad enough, they would find ways to make it happen, they would work through the road blocks to see the project through. Maybe then, we would start to see the change everyone wishes to see in Moffat County.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

As the CEO of a hospital, working to overcome issues related to access to health care for minorities and improving the overall patient experience in health care.

What community organizations and volunteer work are you involved in?

Currently, I am a full-time student, full-time mom, and I work full-time, which doesn't leave me a ton of free time. I would love to serve on the Chamber of Commerce board or the Parks and Recreation board, should a spot open up in the near future.

Who's your hero and why?

Cristina Campos, CEO of Guadalupe County Hospital. She sees over the smallest hospital in New Mexico and has helped the hospital to achieve a lot of notable successes. They exceed the state average on all patient experience scores and are successful in their quality measures. I admire women in health care who can make big changes, even in the most rural areas that don't always have a lot of resources.

What is it about your generation that sets it apart?

Our energy and enthusiasm, our innovative ideas, and the fact that we focus on the future really makes us stand out. We are always striving to do more and be more, and we will not stop until we reach our goals. I also like how passionate we are about our work, and it's not always driven by pay and benefits, but by a sense of purpose and belonging.

Why did you choose Moffat County?

I was born and raised here, and it will always be home. Even after leaving and going to college, once I came back, I knew this was where I wanted to raise my family.

What do you do for play in Moffat County?

We love going to the park, the baseball fields, the lake, and the river. We also enjoy the Parks and Rec adult volleyball league. We miss the softball league, too!

What have you read lately that has changed the way you think? And how?

“Start With Why,” by Simon Sinek. This book shined a new light on why authenticity is so important in leadership and how understanding the why and truly believing in what you do can help you be a great leader. Now, I am always questioning the why behind both personal and professional changes that happen, because once you know the why, it is easier to get behind the change without being fearful of it.

What kind of future do you see for your industry or career in Moffat County?

Our field is constantly changing, and we are working hard to adapt to all of those changes. We have already done so much in the last two years by adding services, adding staff, building partnerships with other organizations, and adding new facilities. The only place we have to go from here is up.

If you could change one thing about Moffat County, what would you change, and why?

I would provide more opportunities for kids to get involved in sports at an earlier age. Sports teach you about teamwork, perseverance, respect, dignity, and so much more. I think it is a great way to teach your kids valuable lessons from a young age, and it is unfortunate a lot of the sports here don't start until elementary school.

What else would you like readers to know?

I often get comments regarding my age and the fact that I am a millennial. I just wish people understood that, just because we are young and may not have a lot of experience, that does not mean that we don't have something to offer. And yes, we are millennials, but not all of us behave as such. If you give us a chance, we just might surprise you.